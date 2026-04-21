Govt dismisses claims of delays in ID issuance, terms accusations political

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Thousands of uncollected Identification Cards and passports at the Eldoret National Registration Bureau and Passport Processing Center on March 27, 2026. [Peter Ochieng, Standard].

The government has dismissed claims by opposition that there are delays in issuing national ID cards, terming the allegations as politically motivated and misleading.

On Monday, April 20, Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua alleged that the government was deliberately slowing down ID issuance in opposition strongholds to influence voter registration ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking at the unveiling of the party’s Kiambu County governorship aspirant John Mwaura in Nairobi, Gachagua claimed there was a “deliberate scheme” to interfere with voter registration by delaying IDs in areas seen as opposition bases.

“There is a deliberate scheme to alter the ongoing voter registration through delaying ID issuance in opposition strongholds. We will rally our young people to occupy the Office of Registrar of IDs and Huduma Centres,” said Gachagua.

But now, the government has rejected the claims. Head of Presidential Special Projects and Creative Economy Coordination Dennis Itumbi said the system was operating normally and consistently across the country.

“We have taken note of the ongoing claims by the opposition alleging delays in the issuance of national identity cards. Let us be clear, there are no delays,” Itumbi said.

“What we are witnessing is political manipulation, outright falsehoods and a desperate attempt to create anxiety among citizens in an effort to push a narrative of election interference.”

The government also cited data from Nakuru County showing that 1,413,791 identity cards had been issued as of last week, with 31,449 applications still being processed across sub-counties.

Nakuru East led with 497,111 IDs issued, followed by Kuresoi South with 158,256, and Njoro with 150,517. Other sub-counties, including Naivasha, Molo, Gilgil, Rongai, Subukia, Kuresoi North and Nakuru West, also recorded ongoing issuance and processing.

Itumbi said the figures demonstrated a functioning system. “A system that has delivered over one million IDs in a single county cannot, by any honest standard, be described as delayed,” he said.

He added that the issuance process remains structured and continuous, aimed at ensuring all eligible citizens receive national identity documents.

The government said it remains committed to efficient service delivery and safeguarding the integrity of the national identification system.