Goon attacks: Senators summon Murkomen

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja have been directed to appear before a Senate Committee to explain the emerging pattern of targeted, politically motivated attacks against various leaders.
The Senate Committee on National Security, Defence and Foreign Relations, Chairperson, Fatuma Dullo, yesterday said that the two will be required to individually appear before the committee next Thursday, saying that the growing trend in the country is unacceptable and should be stopped.
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