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Goon attacks: Senators summon Murkomen

By Irene Githinji | Apr. 17, 2026
IG Douglas Kanja and Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen. [File, Standard]

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja have been directed to appear before a Senate Committee to explain the emerging pattern of targeted, politically motivated attacks against various leaders.

The Senate Committee on National Security, Defence and Foreign Relations, Chairperson, Fatuma Dullo, yesterday said that the two will be required to individually appear before the committee next Thursday, saying that the growing trend in the country is unacceptable and should be stopped.

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Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen IG Douglas Kanja Political Violence Senate Security Committee
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