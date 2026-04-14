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UK's new envoy to Kenya, Matt Baugh, takes office

By Mike Kihaki | Apr. 14, 2026
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United Kingdom High Commissioner in Kenya Matt Baugh. [Courtesy]

Matt Baugh has taken his new role as the United Kingdom High Commissioner in Kenya to strengthen ties between the two countries.

Baugh takes over as Head of Mission at the British High Commission at a time when relations between the two countries are expanding, particularly in trade, investment, and security cooperation.

He succeeds Neil Wigan, who left Kenya in August 2025 to assume a senior role at the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) in London.

“I am absolutely delighted to be back in Kenya. I look forward to rediscovering this amazing country and getting reacquainted with its people who make this one of the most dynamic countries anywhere in the world,” Baugh said.

He added that his tenure will focus on strengthening existing partnerships and unlocking new opportunities for collaboration between the two nations.

“I am excited to build on the breadth of our cooperation on the issues that matter to the UK and Kenya, from UK investments in key infrastructure projects like Nairobi Railway City, to supporting innovative start-ups tackling the biggest challenges of the day, to fostering the deep connections between the people of our two great countries,” he said.

A seasoned diplomat, Baugh brings extensive experience in international policy and conflict resolution.

Before his appointment, he served as Director of the UK’s Migration and Conflict Directorate at the FCDO, a role that placed him at the center of global discussions on migration and security.

Baugh previously lived in the country with his family while serving as British Ambassador to Somalia between 2010 and 2013, giving him a deep familiarity with the region.

His experience in conflict and migration policy could also strengthen collaboration on regional security, particularly in the Horn of Africa.

Baugh’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment following the signing of the Kenya–UK Strategic Partnership in 2025 by President William Ruto and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The agreement outlines ambitious goals, including doubling bilateral trade, boosting investment flows, advancing green growth, and enhancing cooperation in science, technology, and innovation.

It also prioritizes climate resilience and regional security, areas where both nations have shared interests.

Bilateral trade between Kenya and the UK surpassed approximately Sh340 billion for the first time in November 2025, reflecting increasing economic engagement between the two countries.

Baugh emphasized the importance of people-to-people connections in sustaining diplomatic ties.

“Kenya and the UK enjoy a vital strategic partnership, and it is an honour to serve as British High Commissioner to help our relationship go from strength to strength, delivering real results for Kenyan and British people; going far, together,” he said

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