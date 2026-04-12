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KWS cautions the public against eating bush meat

By Mike Kihaki | Apr. 12, 2026
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The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) warns public on Hyena meat. [KWS]

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has issued a public health warning after residents in Kamenu Location, Thika West Sub-County, Kiambu County, killed and slaughtered a hyena on Saturday morning.

According to KWS, the animal was spotted scavenging near residential areas, chased it down, and killed it with several individuals reportedly fleeing the scene with parts of the carcass, including internal organs.

KWS has cautioned that consuming meat from the animal poses serious health risks, as hyenas are scavengers known to carry a range of infectious diseases.

“Members of the public are strongly warned not to handle or consume any meat from the animal. Hyenas may carry dangerous diseases such as rabies, anthrax, brucellosis, as well as foodborne infections like salmonella and E. coli,” the agency said on its social X.

Public health experts have long warned against the consumption of bush meat, particularly from wild carnivores, due to the high likelihood of disease transmission.

Rabies, for instance, is almost always fatal once symptoms appear, while anthrax and brucellosis can spread rapidly and cause severe illness if not treated early.

KWS has urged anyone who may have come into contact with the carcass or consumed the meat to seek immediate medical attention.

 “If exposed, seek urgent medical care at the nearest health facility,” the agency advised, adding that early intervention can significantly reduce the risk of severe infection.

The agency further directed members of the public to surrender any remaining meat to authorities to prevent further health risks.

“Do not consume the meat. Surrender it immediately to the authorities. Protect your health. Say no to bush meat,” KWS emphasized.

Beyond the health concerns, KWS reminded the public that the killing and consumption of wildlife is illegal under Kenyan law and is punishable by penalties.

Experts say improper disposal of animal waste often draws scavengers like hyenas into residential zones, increasing the likelihood of such confrontations.

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