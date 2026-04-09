A new capital by July? Ruto sets timelines for Nairobi overhaul

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President William Ruto, Governor Johnson Sakaja during his speacial appearance at the County Assembly. [PCS]

On Thursday, April 9, President William Ruto made a historic appearance at the Nairobi County Assembly, the first by a sitting Head of State since devolution.

The visit follows a cooperation agreement between the national government and Nairobi City County under the Nairobi Rising agenda, backed by a Sh80 billion infrastructure package aimed at fixing long-standing gaps in the capital.

But beyond the funding, it is the timelines that stood out.

From lighting and electricity to security and waste management, most of the projects are pegged on tight deadlines, many within 60 days to three months, pointing to an ambitious plan to deliver a noticeably transformed Nairobi by July.

On street lighting, the President said Sh3.7 billion has already been committed, with fabrication of at least 100,000 lighting points underway. Installation is set to begin this month and be completed by May.

The plan includes 50,000 new street lights, repair of 40,000 faulty ones, and installation of 10,000 solar-powered units, moves expected to improve safety and visibility across the city significantly.

At the same time, the government will roll out last-mile electricity connectivity in informal settlements within 90 days, starting this month with hospital wards before expanding to Kibra, Korogocho, Mathare and Kamukunji.

“This is not just about power. It is about dignity, safety, enterprise, and inclusion,” Ruto said.

Security upgrades are also on a tight clock. CCTV installations and enhancements to the Integrated Command and Control Communications Centre are expected to be completed within 60 days, alongside the digitisation of police services.

Waste management, one of Nairobi’s most persistent challenges, is also on a defined schedule.

With a Sh6 billion allocation, systems are expected to be operational within three months and fully standardised within six months. According to the President, work is already ongoing in Dandora.

On roads and drainage, Sh8.7 billion has been set aside to improve mobility and address flooding. A 247-kilometre urban roads programme is underway, with the first 63 kilometres expected to be completed by June 2026, while an additional 58 kilometres has already commenced.

The works will be complemented by drainage interventions in flood-prone areas.

“This will ensure we stop treating floods as annual surprises and instead fix them as infrastructure failures,” the President said.

With multiple projects running on overlapping, short-term timelines, Ruto is betting on rapid execution.

"You have a duty to ensure that the needs and concerns of your constituents are properly addressed," the Head of State stated, urging leaders to cooperate.