Kibagendi suspended from Parliament for another 14 days

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Kitutu Chache MP Anthony Kibagendi has suffered yet another blow after he was suspended again from the National Assembly for 14 days, even as he was named for 'gross disorderly conduct'.

This came after Laikipia Mp, Sarah Korere raised a question whether Kibagendi was appropriately in the House, saying that he should be named for disorderly conduct since he had not granted an apology as the Speaker, Moses Wetang’ula had directed in February.

“I rise on a point of order to invite the House to name Kibagendi for grossly disorderly conduct. As I recall after being moved by this House, the Speaker directed that the Mp be excluded from the precincts of Parliament until he submits an appropriately worded apology to the House. I have seen the MP within the precincts of Parliament yet I have not seen, heard or read any of such an apology given,” Korere said.

“The MPs presence within the precincts of Parliament without any evidence of the apology is grossly disorderly and a mockery to the House. I urge the Mp to be named for gross disorderly conduct,” she added.

Kibagendi had returned to the House to transact normal business, which resumed from short recess yesterday.

Homa Bay Town, Peter Kaluma, who was holding brief for the Speaker said: “The decision whether or not a Member is named is not for the House but for me as the Speaker, now, pursuant to Standing Order No 108(1). I name Kibagendi for gross disorderly conduct.”

Attempts by Suba South Mp, Caroli Omondi to stop the debate did not succeed, as he sought to inquire whether it was right to debate on a matter that the courts had pronounced itself on.

“I inquire whether it is in order for this House to debate a matter that is active in courts of law and which the courts have already pronounced themselves and to go further ask whether we have the correct interpretation of Powers and Privileges Act, whether the powers of the Speaker extend out of this House on the utterances of Members. These are fundamental questions we must answer before we proceed,” Omondi stated.

But his argument was disallowed, with Kaluma saying the courts have no jurisdiction to stop the House from transacting business.

Leader of Majority Party, Kimani Ichung’wah said: “Pursuant to the provisions of Standing Order 108(2) and notwithstanding the provisions of Standing Order 110, Kibagendi be suspended from the service of House for a period of 14 days.”

He added: “I move this motion in the best interest of the dignity of each and every Member of this House. It has become customary for some of us to appear on media stations, at funerals, and elsewhere, and make very disparaging remarks either against Members or against the House. We must be the first to protect the dignity of this House.”

Kibagendi was indefinitely thrown out of the House in February and directed to give an apology over remarks he made alluding to the fact that the House has been auctioned.

In excluding Kibagendi, Wetang’ula said would be excluded from the proceedings of the House, precincts of Parliament and committee sittings, including his office.

“You will be excluded from the sittings of the House until you bring a properly worded apology, not to me – I’m used to being insulted – but to the House for bringing it in disrepute,” the Speaker directed.

He directed that the apology be delivered to the Clerk, looked at carefully and if the wording is acceptable, it would be brought before the House before he is allowed back.

Last week, Kibagendi secured a reprieve from the High Court, after it suspended a National Assembly decision to bar him from Parliament.

High Court Judge Bahati Mwamuye on Thursday directed that Kibagendi be allowed back to continue performing his duties, pending the hearing and determination of the case he has filed.