Kenya moves to govern satellite data at home with new space council

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Kenya Space Agency Director General Brig. Hillary Kipkosgey speaks during the launch of the Earth Observation Data Sharing Framework 2026 in Nairobi. [File,Standard]

Kenya will now govern satellite intelligence captured above its territory ending reliance on foreign-controlled systems through a new national council charged with steering how space data shapes land, food and climate decisions.

The Kenya Space Agency (KSA) launched the Earth Observation (EO) Data Sharing Framework 2026 in partnership with the British High Commission, the Research Institute for Innovation and Sustainability (RIIS) and VIFFA Consult, establishing a unified platform for sharing satellite data across government, academia and the private sector.

As part of the framework, the National Earth Observation Data Council (NEODC) will serve as the central body responsible for the coordination, oversight and strategic direction of EO data management in Kenya.

"We need structured data sharing systems to unlock the full value of Earth observation data and enhance its use in national development," noted Brigadier Hillary Kipkosgey, Director General of KSA.

The council brings together historically siloed public institutions, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, Survey of Kenya, National Land Commission and the Directorate of Resource Surveys and Remote Sensing, alongside county governments, academia and international partners, in a structure designed to bridge longstanding gaps in data access.

The framework links satellite intelligence to agriculture, urban planning, climate resilience and national security.

It introduces standardised data systems, interoperable platforms and custodianship registries, and adopts FAIR data principles — ensuring information is findable, accessible, interoperable and reusable.

British High Commission Research and Innovation Adviser Dr Jacquiline Owigo described the framework as a governance model that protects sovereignty while enabling innovation.

"It positions Kenya to harness space data in ways that drive inclusive growth, strengthen resilience and deliver tangible benefits for citizens," observed Owigo, adding that the United Kingdom views the initiative as part of a broader push to deepen bilateral cooperation in science and technology, including links with the European Space Agency.

The Luigi Broglio Space Centre in Malindi serves as a ground infrastructure hub, providing the link for transmitting and receiving signals from various space systems and specialised missions.

The NEODC will also champion formal recognition of Kenya's Fundamental Earth Observation Data Themes, a step expected to streamline how critical datasets are generated, shared and applied across sectors.

Backers of the rollout include the Institution of Surveyors of Kenya, the Food and Agriculture Organisation, and key land and resource management agencies.