Kenya backs Monica Juma for top UN role

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Ambassador Monica Juma and Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi. [Courtesy]

Kenya has congratulated Ambassador Monica Juma following her appointment as Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna and Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said the appointment marks a milestone for Kenya’s global standing and reflects its growing influence in multilateral diplomacy and global governance.

He said Juma’s leadership will strengthen international efforts to address emerging security challenges and transnational crime.

Mudavadi also thanked United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres for entrusting a Kenyan with the role.

“This confidence comes at a time when the work of the United Nations calls for bold and strategic leadership in addressing transnational crime, corruption and emerging security challenges,” he said.

He also noted that Juma becomes the highest-ranking Kenyan in the United Nations system and only the second African to hold the position.

Leaders who attended the reception in Nairobi included Tourism and Wildlife CS Rebecca Miano, Foreign Affairs PS Korir Sing’oei, ambassadors, permanent representatives and members of the diplomatic corps.

Juma previously served as Defence Cabinet Secretary, and in the Foreign Affairs and Energy ministries, as well as Principal Secretary in key security ministries. She also served as Kenya’s ambassador to Ethiopia and permanent representative to the African Union and IGAD.