Why gender data is key to Kenya's planning, budgeting and development

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The launch of Women Count Phase III in Nairobi, a programme aimed at strengthening gender data and making women and girls more visible in decision-making. [Benard Orwongo,Standard]

Kenya is making steady progress in closing long-standing gender data gaps, but critical gaps in how women and girls are counted, valued and represented in policy still persist.

While 73 per cent of gender-related Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) indicators are now available, up from 52 per cent in 2022, challenges remain in how this data is translated into planning, budgeting and everyday decision making.

The stakes are increasingly clear. A 2025 national study estimated the value of unpaid care and domestic work at about 20 billion US dollars, equivalent to 23.1 per cent of the country’s GDP, highlighting how much of women’s contribution to the economy has historically gone uncounted.

Even so, efforts to integrate such data into policy and resource allocation are still evolving, particularly at county level where service delivery is most felt.

Kenya has launched the third phase of the Women Count programme, an initiative led by UN Women in partnership with the government and development partners, aimed at strengthening the production and use of gender data in decision making.

Speaking during the launch, Antonia N’gabala-Sodonon, the Country Representative, UN Women Kenya, said sustained investment in gender data is already reshaping how policies are designed and implemented.

“Partnership is not an add-on; it is the engine of progress. When women and girls count in data, they count in policy, budgets and outcomes,” she said.

Since 2016, the programme has supported major shifts in Kenya’s data systems. This includes expanding the availability and use of gender statistics.

A pilot of 10 county gender data sheets in 2019 informed targeted subnational reforms, and by 2026, this has grown into a full set of 47 county gender data sheets covering all counties, strengthening planning and resource allocation at the grassroots.

Reflecting on global partnerships, Marie Ottosson, Head of Development Cooperation, Embassy of Sweden, said Kenya’s progress demonstrates the impact of sustained collaboration.

“Kenya’s leadership shows the power of partnership, persistence, and evidence. Sweden’s longstanding collaboration with UN Women on gender data underscores our shared commitment to transparency and results,” she said.

Kenya’s progress has also positioned it as a continental leader, ranking first among 33 African nations in the 2025 Gender Data Outlook Index, which assesses capacity in data production, accessibility and use.

Dr Macdonald George Obudho, Director General, Kenya National Bureau of Statistics said strengthening gender statistics is key to improving coordination and ensuring data is used effectively across sectors.

At the same time, gender data is beginning to shape public spending. In 2023, funding for women’s economic empowerment and social services rose by 13 per cent to 573 million US dollars, up from 506 million US dollars the previous year, while Kenya’s Economic Survey has, since 2020, included a dedicated chapter on social and economic inclusion.

John Mbadi, Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Economic Planning said the focus now is to ensure data directly informs planning and budgeting processes.

“Gender data is not peripheral to development; it is a core driver of planning, budgeting, investment and accountability,” he said.

In remarks delivered on behalf of Hannah Wendot Cheptumo, Cabinet Secretary for Gender, Culture and Children Services, the government emphasised that gender data must be embedded across all sectors, noting that inclusive planning and equitable resource allocation depend on reliable, disaggregated data.

The new phase, running from 2026 to 2029, will focus on deepening the use of gender statistics, strengthening county systems and expanding collaboration across East and Southern Africa, with the aim of ensuring women and girls are not only counted, but fully considered in policy and development priorities.