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Senator Nyamu sponsors bill to regulate use of AI

By Edwin Nyarangi | Mar. 24, 2026
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Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu. [File, Standard]

A bill that seeks to have an act of Parliament to provide for the regulation and governance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Kenya and to establish the Office of the Kenya Artificial Intelligence Commissioner is currently before the Senate.

The primary objective of the Bill is to provide a framework for the regulation of AI in Kenya, ensuring ethical, transparent and accountable use.

The Bill, sponsored by Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu, seeks to address gaps in existing laws such as the Science, Technology and Innovation Act and Data Protection Act, Cap 41 by establishing a dedicated Office of the Artificial Intelligence Commissioner to oversee Al risks, promote literacy and align with global standards including the European Union Artificial Intelligence Act and Kenya’s National Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2025-2030.

“The Bill provides for the establishment, composition and administration of the Office of the Artificial Intelligence Commissioner, outlines its functions and administration of the Bill establishing the Advisory Committee on Artificial Intelligence, including its composition , functions, meetings and allowances,” states the bill.

It sets out governance mechanisms, including risk classification, obligations for high-risk systems, ethical guidelines, literacy programs, and public sector use of artificial intelligence.

The Office of Artificial Intelligence Commissioner is required to oversee the implementation and enforcement of this Act; conduct risk assessments of artificial intelligence systems and perform conformity audits and post-market surveillance of artificial intelligence systems.

“The Artificial Intelligence Officer is required to develop policies, guidelines, codes of practice and standards on artificial intelligence governance, ethics, safety, risk classification and responsible deployment in consultation with the relevant agencies and the public,” states the bill.

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