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Families on high alert as floods kill 84, displace several

By Mike Kihaki | Mar. 24, 2026
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Flooding at Ahero Girls Secondary School in Kisumu County after River Nyando burst its banks on March 23, 2026. [Michael Mute, Standard]

The government has placed several families on high alert after rivers burst their banks across parts of Western, Coast, and Rift Valley regions, following heavy rains that have so far killed 84 people and left three others missing.

In its latest advisory, the Ministry of Interior urged communities living along rivers and flood-prone areas to evacuate immediately, while activating emergency teams to respond to any further crises.

"Locals have been urged to be vigilant while multi-agency emergency teams have been put on high alert," the ministry said.

In Kisumu County, River Nyando overflowed, sending floodwaters surging through villages and farmland while cutting off major roads and forcing motorists onto alternative routes.

The flooding has displaced residents of several villages, including Kakola, Onjiko, Kochogo, East Kano, Okanja, Kamidumbi, and Panadol. Authorities are also warning that residents in the lower parts of Kakola and communities bordering streams such as Awach, Agala, Nyalbiego, Chamrogi, and Nyaidho remain exposed to flash floods.

At least 265 households have been rescued so far, among them six children found without their parents during the chaotic evacuations. The displaced families are currently being sheltered at the Assistant County Commissioner's office compound in Ahero, Ahero Catholic Pastoral Centre, and Ombaka Dispensary.

Emergency response teams drawn from the Kenya Coast Guard Service, Kenya Red Cross, and the Kisumu County Disaster Management Unit have been deployed to the affected areas.

Authorities have cautioned that heavy rainfall upstream could worsen the situation, particularly around Okanja, Kamidumbi, and Panadol. Low-lying sections near Ahero Girls Secondary School, Kakola Ombaka, and stretches of the busy Kisumu–Nairobi highway could also be at risk if water levels continue to rise.

While floodwaters in Magina Sub-Location remain largely contained within the dykes, officials warn that some embankment sections are weakening and could collapse if heavy rains persist. There is growing concern about possible breaches along both the eastern and western dykes, where sections have already been compromised.

In Tana River County, a similar situation is unfolding after River Tana burst its banks, submerging farms in Asako Village within Mbalambala Location. Local administrators say the flooding has destroyed crops and is threatening homes in surrounding villages.

Meanwhile, in Uasin Gishu County, a multi-agency team has begun assessing flood damage along River Sosiani in Lower Elgon View, within Racecourse Location. Early assessments indicate that rising waters have inundated the lawns and compounds of several residential homes and hospitality facilities in the area.

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