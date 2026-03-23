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Irrigation key to closing gender gap in water security, PS Kimotho says

By Mike Kihaki | Mar. 23, 2026
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Stuedents mark World Water Day 2026 on March 22, 2026. [Courtesy] 

Women and girls continue to bear the heaviest burden of water insecurity in Kenya despite contributing up to 70 per cent of all agricultural labour.

Speaking during national celebrations to mark World Water Day 2026 in Meru County, Irrigation Principal Secretary Ephantus Kimotho observed that irrigation expansion remains the most direct tool for closing the gender productivity gap.

The PS cited ongoing irrigation investments in Meru County worth approximately Sh750 million as evidence of the government's commitment to equity. The projects cover 2,581 acres and benefit more than 5,381 households.

"Expanding access to irrigation is therefore key to unlocking productivity, reducing poverty and promoting equity," noted Kimotho.

The PS called on stakeholders to conserve water towers, protect forest catchments and promote inclusive irrigation access for women and youth to ensure sustainable food security.

Water and Sanitation Cabinet Secretary Eric Mugaa led the event, held under the theme Water and Gender, at Mwerongundu Primary School in Igembe North Constituency.

The ceremony was attended by Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku, Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura and several principal secretaries, including Julius Korir (Water), Betsy Njagi (Blue Economy), Gitonga Mugambi (Forestry) and Patrick Kilemi (Cooperatives).

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Irrigation PS Ephantus Kimotho World Water Day 2026 Girls and Women Empowerment Educated Women
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