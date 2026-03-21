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Kenya evacuates 15 nationals from Iran amid Middle East tensions

By Esther Nyambura | Mar. 21, 2026
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Diaspora and Foreign Affairs PS Roseline Njogu. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The government has evacuated 15 Kenyan nationals from Iran through Türkiye following escalating tensions in the Middle East, the State Department for Diaspora Affairs has said.

In a statement issued on Saturday, March 21, the department said the evacuation was carried out through a multi-agency operation coordinated by Kenya’s diplomatic missions in Ankara and Tehran.

The evacuees travelled from Iran via Türkiye and are expected to arrive at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in the early hours of Sunday, March 22.

Principal Secretary for Diaspora Affairs Roseline Kathure Njogu said the safety of Kenyans living abroad remains a priority as the government continues to monitor the security situation in the region.

“A multi-agency team activated emergency protocols across Kenya missions in the region. The State Department for Diaspora Affairs, working with our missions in Ankara and Tehran, facilitated the evacuation of 15 Kenyans from Iran via Türkiye,” she said.

Kenyans still in the affected region are advised to follow guidance issued by host governments and to keep in touch with Kenyan embassies through official communication channels.

Those in distress have been urged to contact the nearest Kenyan mission or reach the State Department through its emergency hotline.

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