Calls for political decorum and unity dominate Eid celebrations

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Muslim Faithfuls gather for Eid Ul-Fitr prayers in Mombasa to mark the end of fasting during the holy month of Ramadan on March 20, 2026. [Omondi Onyango, Standard]

Calls for peace, unity, and political tolerance dominated Eid celebrations as thousands of Muslims gathered across the country to mark the end of the fasting period.

At the Ummu Kulthum Mosque grounds in Kizingo, Mombasa, Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho called for unity among Muslims and Kenyans at large.

In Embu, hundreds of Muslim faithful gathered at Moi Stadium to celebrate Eid al-Fitr with prayers and reflections centred on peace, unity, and responsible leadership.

Religious leaders called on the country’s political class to embrace tolerance and avoid divisive rhetoric, warning that ongoing public disputes among top leaders could negatively influence the public. Muslim Faithfuls gather for Eid Ul-Fitr prayers in Nakuru to mark the end of fasting during the holy month of Ramadan on March 20, 2026. [Joseph Kipsang, Standard]

Imam Abubakar Noti urged politicians to exercise restraint and promote national cohesion, cautioning that persistent verbal exchanges between President William Ruto and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua risk setting a poor example.

“Leaders must promote unity and restraint in their words and actions. The public looks up to them, and constant exchanges only deepen divisions,” said Imam Noti.

Sheikh Ibrahim Shaban echoed the call, urging leaders to conduct their campaigns with dignity and shift focus to development agendas rather than personal attacks. “Political competition should not come at the expense of respect and national unity. Leaders must prioritise development and the well-being of citizens,” he said.

Cabinet Secretary Health Aden joined other Muslim faithful gathered in prayer during Eid Ul-Fitr prayers at Sir Ali Grounds in Ngara, Nairobi on March 20, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

In Kakamega County, Governor Fernandes Barasa, who joined Muslims fraternity at Jamia Mosque Shianda in Mumias East, urged opposition leaders to uphold the dignity and respect of the presidency and refrain from using political forums to launch sustained attacks against President Ruto.

“I want to tell the opposition to stop hurling insults at the President. The office of the President must be respected. I urge the president to ignore them and focus more on delivering developments so that in 2027 it will be a walkover in retaining his seat, and we are fully behind him,” said Barasa.

The Governor emphasised that the Office of the President represents national unity and should not be reduced to a subject of routine political contestation, adding that persistent mention of the Head of State in political rallies risks heightening tensions and undermining cohesion. Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir and UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar Sarai joined Muslim faithful at the historic Tononoka Grounds for Eid Ul-Fitr prayers on March 20, 2026. [Robert Menza, Standard]

In Kakamega town at Jamia Mosque Town, Imam Issa Muyenzi urged Kenyans to coexist in peace and promote love as the country gears up for the 2027 general election.

“We have an election coming up next year, and all Kenyans, including political players, should advocate for peaceful coexistence. We should not be at war with fellow Kenyans. Let us respect and love each other,” said Muyenzi.

Similarly, in Homa Bay, Muslim faithful called on politicians and residents to shun hooliganism during the political campaigns.

The religious leaders said the incidents of hooliganism that have been witnessed in the country are uncalled for.

The Secretary of the Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (Supkem), Abdul Masud, said hooliganism constricts democratic space, a situation which impedes the election of good leaders.

“We want political leaders to sell their policies without hooliganism. Hooliganism deters citizens from understanding policies of all political candidates,” Masud said. A young girl (center) follows proceedings during Eid prayers at Sir Ali Grounds in Ngara, Nairobi on March 20, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

He said violence is an enemy of democracy, where people can articulate their issues well.

“We cannot elect good leaders in an environment where candidates cannot sell their policies satisfactorily. Let us avoid violence during political gatherings,” Masud said.

Jamia Mosque Imam Zainul Abidin urged the youths to avoid being used to stir violence.

Moon sighting

Muslim leaders from Mombasa downplayed any controversies surrounding moon sighting, which marks the start and end of the Holy month of Ramadhan.

Moon sighting controversies have been known to arise annually from differences between physical moon sighting and astronomical calculations to determine Islamic months such as Ramadhan and Eid.

The clerics and political leaders who spoke after attending this year’s Eid Ul-Fitr prayers at the Tononoka Grounds said the issue should not be used to divide the Muslim community as it is not a new phenomenon in the country.

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir, while sending his Eid Ul-Fitr message to Mombasa residents, reiterated that what unites Muslims was greater than what divides them and hence they should not dwell much on the moon sighting controversies.

‘’It is not an issue of who is right or wrong and as such it should never be used to wage division among us,’’ he said.

Nassir announced that as part of Eid celebrations, his administration had allowed patients who had been admitted at county hospitals and were required to go home to be discharged for free.

He visited Coast Provincial Teaching and Referral Hospital to oversee the discharge of several patients who had been detained for failure to clear their medical bills.

‘’We do this each time, including during Christmas and Easter. I had the privilege of also visiting the Jela Baridi Prison in Majengo, where I helped secure the release of petty offenders from the centre,’’ he said.

Reports by Benard Lusigi, James Omoro, Rodgers Otiso, Willis Oketch, Philip Mwakio, and Muriithi Mugo