Judiciary adds 15 Small Claims courts, two appellate courts to cut travel, delays

By Mike Kihaki | Mar. 9, 2026
The Supreme Court Nairobi, Chief Justice Martha Koome has gazetted additional Court of Appeal stations and expanded Small Claims Courts in the country. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

The Judiciary has established new Court of Appeal stations in Kakamega and Meru and  added 15 Small Claims Courts across the country to improve access to justice.

The Kakamega Court of Appeal will operate from the Kakamega Law Courts, while Meru’s appellate court will be based at the Nkubu Law Courts. The new stations bring the total number of appellate courts to eight.

“The establishment of additional Court of Appeal stations is part of ongoing efforts to decentralise appellate services and enhance access to justice. The expansion is expected to

reduce distances travelled by litigants, advocates and other court users to access courts,” noted Judiciary communication.

The 15 new Small Claims Courts will be located in Maua, Mumias, Kolo, Kapsabet, Ngong, Kenol, Kiambu, Mavoko, Makueni, Kilifi, Kikuyu, Vihiga, Homa Bay, Bungoma and Nyamira.

Officials observed the courts will ease pressure on magistrates’ courts and  provide citizens faster ways of resolving disputes.

Small Claims Courts handle civil disputes involving small monetary values through simplified procedures. 

They were first introduced under the Small Claims Court Act to allow individuals and small businesses to resolve cases quickly without the cost and complexity of higher courts.

Judiciary leaders explained the reforms aim to strengthen appellate services in western Kenya and the larger Meru region, reducing the need for litigants to travel long distances

to Nairobi or Kisumu, while ensuring timely delivery of justice nationwide.

The new courts will take effect next month as part of the judiciary’s ongoing programme to bring legal services closer to the public and cut case backlogs.

