Petition challenging NLC chair's suitability filed

Audio By Vocalize

(L) Agricultural Development Corporation (ADC) Chairman Dr Abdilahi Alawy, MD Mohammed Bulle and Director Sophie Chepkorir Sang flanked by other board at Sirikwa ADC Farm in Kuresoi North, Nakuru County on November 16, 2023. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

A petition has been filed before the National Assembly challenging the suitability of Dr Abdilahi Alawy Saggaf to serve as Chairperson of the National Land Commission (NLC), raising concerns over potential conflict of interest in handling historical land injustice claims.

The petition, presented by Charles Chemwajar Samoei on behalf of the Kony community in Trans Nzoia County and other affected communities across the country, calls on Parliament to investigate the integrity and constitutional fitness of Dr Saggaf to continue holding the office.

According to the petitioners, the concerns stem from Dr Saggaf’s previous role as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Agricultural Development Corporation (ADC), a state corporation that holds vast tracts of public land that are subject to historical land claims.

Samoei argues that the appointment raises questions about the commission’s ability to act impartially in cases involving public land held by state agencies.

“The appointment of a former chair of a major state landholding institution to lead the constitutional body tasked with resolving disputes involving such land raises legitimate concerns about impartiality,” the petition states.

The petitioners also expressed concern over determinations issued by the National Land Commission on December 14, 2025, regarding historical land injustices. They claim the decisions left several key issues unclear, including the specific land available for restitution, the exact acreage involved, and the mechanisms for implementing settlement frameworks.

According to the petition, the use of percentage-based allocations without a transparent survey or valuation methodology has created uncertainty among affected communities.

“These determinations have left communities in a state of confusion and administrative uncertainty. Without clear land demarcation and enforceable settlement frameworks, historical injustices risk being perpetuated rather than resolved.” Samoei stated.

The petition further calls on Parliament to compel Dr Saggaf to provide a comprehensive inventory of all land held by the Agricultural Development Corporation across the country, including land reference numbers, acreage, county locations, and current status, such as whether the land is leased, occupied, or idle.

The petitioners also want lawmakers to investigate the legal basis under which state corporations continue to retain large landholdings long after their original mandates ended.

“Our intention is not to weaken institutions but to ensure that the NLC remains independent, transparent and capable of delivering genuine land justice to historically dispossessed communities,” the petition states.