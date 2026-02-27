ODM operative entry into gold mining divides local leaders

Some local West Pokot County leaders have opposed plans by Oketch Salah to continue operating as a licensed miner in the region. [File, Standard]
A dispute over control of gold mining sites in West Pokot County has escalated into a political warfare, revealing deep divisions among leaders and leaving hundreds of artisanal miners uncertain about their prospects.
