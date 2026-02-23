In the spirit of Ramadhan: UAE sends emergency food supplies to Kenya

Audio By Vocalize

Dr Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri. [Courtesy]

The United Arab Emirates has sent 30 tonnes of emergency food supplies to Kenya in an effort to cushion families bearing the brunt of the prolonged drought sweeping across several counties.

The consignment, dispatched through the UAE Aid Agency, arrived in the country this weekend, targeting households hit hardest by the harsh weather conditions that have wiped out crops and livestock in vast swathes of arid and semi-arid land.

The food aid comes at a time when The Standard and KTN TV have been running an extensive special project highlighting the devastating effects of the drought.

The ongoing coverage has documented the struggles of families walking for miles in search of water, children battling malnutrition, and entire communities depending on wild fruits and eating leaves to survive.

Dr. Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, said his country remains firm in its commitment to support Kenya during such difficult moments.

He noted that the assistance is in keeping with the spirit of Ramadan, a month defined by giving and standing with those in need.

"We are dedicated to supporting nations facing disasters and hard times. We are working with local charitable organisations to ensure the aid reaches those who need it most, while also supporting early recovery efforts in areas battered by climate shocks,” said Dr. Al Ameri.

The arrival of the supplies comes as Kenya continues to grapple with the twin effects of drought and water scarcity.

The persistent dry spell has not only worsened food insecurity but also threatened wildlife and deepened the struggle for water in already vulnerable communities.