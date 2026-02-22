Kenya Airways' suspends flights to Newyork over snowstorm

Audio By Vocalize

Stranded passengers at JKIA after Kenya Aviation Workers Union resumed work following an agreement with management on Sunday February 15, 2026. [Collins Oduor, Standard].

Kenya Airways has cancelled two flights on its Nairobi-New York route after a blizzard warning forced John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to suspend operations.

This leave passengers stranded on both ends of one of the world's longest non-stop air corridors.

The national carrier grounded flight KQ002, which was to depart Nairobi on Sunday, February 22, and KQ003, the return service from New York scheduled for Monday, February 23.

"Due to a blizzard warning and severe weather conditions affecting several parts of the United States, including heavy snowfall in New York, operations at JFK have been impacted and airport authorities have suspended all flight operations for specific periods effective Sunday, February 22, 2026," the airline said in a statement.

The cancellations hit a route that carries outsized weight for both Kenya and the United States.

Since the inaugural flight in October 2018, Kenya Airways (KQ) has carried over 300,000 passengers and 6,000 tonnes of cargo on 1,700 flights on the Nairobi-New York service.

Kenya Airways is the only airline operating non-stop flights between Nairobi and New York, covering a distance of 7,351 miles on a flight that takes approximately 15 hours.

The route made history in October 2018 when Kenya Airways became the first and only airline to connect East Africa and New York with a non-stop flight, FlyTeam operated on a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.

Before the service launched, travellers between Nairobi and New York had to connect through London, Amsterdam, Dubai or Johannesburg, adding up to eight hours to their journey.

The cancellations mark the second weather-related disruption for Kenya Airways in weeks.

The airline also grounded Rwanda and Mauritius-bound flights the previous Sunday after poor visibility at Kigali International Airport made operations unsafe.

"We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience and understanding," the airline noted.

Kenya Airways said it plans to resume KQ002 on Tuesday, February 24 and KQ003 on Wednesday, February 25, subject to improvement in weather and clearance from airport authorities.

Passengers were advised to monitor the airline's website or mobile app for updates, or contact customer service for assistance.

"The safety and comfort of our customers and crew remains our highest priority," the airline added, noting that teams are monitoring the situation and engaging relevant airport stakeholders.