The Standard

KQ cancels Nairobi-New York flights due to severe weather

By Ronald Kipruto | Jan. 24, 2026

Kenya Airways Boeing 777-300ER takes off. [File, Standard]

Kenya Airways has cancelled its flights from Nairobi to New York on Saturday, January 24, and the return flight from New York on Sunday, January 25, due to severe weather conditions in the United States.

“The safety of our guests and crew remains our highest priority, and these cancellations have been made in the interest of safe operations,” the airline said in a statement.

KQ further warned that Monday’s flight from New York to Nairobi, scheduled for January 26, could also be disrupted due to a spillover from tomorrow, Sunday.

The cancellations come amid widespread snowstorms in the US, which have affected thousands of flights.

Heavy snow and ice, especially from Texas through North Carolina, has forced the delay or cancellation of at least 3,400 flights today.

The storms have brought extreme winter conditions, including heavy snowfall, ice accumulation, and dangerously low temperatures, affecting millions of Americans.

Snowstorms can reduce visibility, block roads, damage trees, and cause power outages.

Kenya Airways said it will continue monitoring the situation and provide updates as conditions evolve.

.

.

.

