LSK decides: Lawyers head to the polls to elect new leaders (Photos)

Advocates voting at the Supreme Court center. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Advocates across the country are today electing new leaders of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK).

The lawyers are choosing a president, vice president, council members, a general membership representative, and regional representatives for Nairobi, the Coast and upcountry.

They are also electing members of the Advocates Disciplinary Tribunal.

The elected members will serve a two-year term ending in January 2028.

Outgoing LSK Vice President Mwaura Kabata expresses confidence that voter turnout will increase as the day goes on



Video by Kamau Muthoni pic.twitter.com/7eJWvzTYm2 — The Standard Digital (@StandardKenya) February 19, 2026

A spot check by The Standard early Thursday, showed polling centers opened at 9am.

At the Supreme Court building in Nairobi, presidential candidates Mwaura Kabata and Charles Kanjama were among the first to cast their ballots.

A third candidate, Peter Wanyama, cast his vote at the center alongside outgoing president Faith Odhiambo.

High Court stations outside Nairobi are serving as polling centers in the election, which is being conducted by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).