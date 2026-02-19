×
LSK decides: Lawyers head to the polls to elect new leaders (Photos)

By Fred Kagonye | Feb. 19, 2026
Advocates voting at the Supreme Court center. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Advocates across the country are today electing new leaders of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK).

The lawyers are choosing a president, vice president, council members, a general membership representative, and regional representatives for Nairobi, the Coast and upcountry.

They are also electing members of the Advocates Disciplinary Tribunal.

The elected members will serve a two-year term ending in January 2028.

A spot check by The Standard early Thursday, showed polling centers opened at 9am.

At the Supreme Court building in Nairobi, presidential candidates Mwaura Kabata and Charles Kanjama were among the first to cast their ballots.

A third candidate, Peter Wanyama, cast his vote at the center alongside outgoing president Faith Odhiambo.

High Court stations outside Nairobi are serving as polling centers in the election, which is being conducted by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

IEBC chairperson Erastus Ethekon, Senior Counsels Elisha Ongoya, Martha Karua, Githu Muigai and George Oraro, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Embakasi MP Babu Owino, Danstan Omari are among the advocates who have voted.

IEBC chairperson Erastus Ethekon casts his vote at the Supreme Court voting center. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]
Presidential candidate Mwaura Kabata arrives at the Supreme Court voting center. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]
Presidential candidate Charles Kanjama casting his vote at the Supreme Court voting center. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]
Presidential candidate Peter Wanyama casting his vote at the Supreme Court voting center. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]
Outgoing president Faith Odhiambo casts her vote at the Supreme Court voting center. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]
Senior Counsel Githu Muigai at the Supreme Court voting center. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]
Senior Counsel Martha Karua casting her vote at the Supreme Court voting center. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]
Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna casting his vote at the Supreme Court voting center. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]
An Advocate casts her vote at the Supreme Court voting center. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]
An Advocate casts her vote at the Supreme Court voting center. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

