Youth council, NCIC seal pact to curb election violence

NCIC CEO Dr. Daniel Mutegi Giti (left with National Youth Council CEO Gloria Wawira during the signing ceremony. [Courtesy]

The National Youth Council (NYC) and the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) have signed a two-year deal to counter youth-driven election violence and hate speech across 47 counties.

The memorandum of understanding, signed in Nairobi, creates a joint framework to mobilise young people in peacebuilding, cohesion and conflict prevention ahead of 2027 General Election.

The agreement links the council, which represents youth interests, with the commission, which enforces laws against hate speech and ethnic incitement.

Gloria Wawira, acting chief executive officer of NYC, said the move shifts youth from the margins of politics to the centre of national stability.

"Young people are not just the leaders of tomorrow, they are the drivers of change today. This partnership with NCIC recognises that Kenya's youth are essential agents of social transformation and peaceful coexistence. Through this collaboration, we will ensure that youth voices are not only heard but actively shape policies and programmes that build a more cohesive and integrated society," said Wawira.

Daniel Mutegi Giti, chief executive officer of NCIC, said the partnership will help the commission reach grassroots communities where tensions often erupt.

"The future of our nation depends on our ability to bring young people together across ethnic and cultural lines. This partnership with NYC enables us to reach youth at the grassroots level across all 47 counties, equipping them with the tools to become ambassadors of peace, champions of inclusivity and guardians of our national unity. When we invest in cohesive youth, we invest in a peaceful Kenya," noted Giti.

Under the pact, the two institutions will conduct joint research on youth behaviour, radicalisation and election-related risks.

They will also roll out training on mediation, conflict resolution and countering violent extremism.

The partners plan public campaigns against hate speech and ethnic bias, alongside sports and cultural forums designed to ease tensions.

A joint technical committee of six members, three from each agency, will oversee implementation, monitoring and evaluation of the programmes.

The framework also proposes early warning systems to flag youth involvement in conflict and election violence.