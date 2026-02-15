ROUNDUP: Compassion, care, and love as Kenyans celebrate Valentines

Audio By Vocalize

Standard Group Territory Sales Executive Anthony Yator hands over flowers and a copy of the Standard newspaper to Elizabeth Makana in Nakuru City during Valentine’s Day outreach by the Standard team . ‎[Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Kenyans across the country and lovers marked yesterday's Valentine's Day celebrations with flowers, romantic gestures, and a display of compassion and community outreach.

In several parts of the country, vulnerable children and families from informal settlements were treated to a special day of love.

Flower vendors reaped big as Kenyans in their droves bought flowers for their loved ones and the less fortunate in society.

In Nairobi, the bustling streets of the City Centre were filled with love and gratitude as Standard Group PLC surprised loyal readers with beautiful red roses.

The audience, purchasing their daily copy of The Standard, was greeted not only with headlines and in-depth stories, but also with a fragrant token of appreciation, a rose flower carefully handed to them by vendors.

Joseph Nyaga, a long-time reader, could hardly hide his joy as he clutched both his newspaper and the rose.

“The Standard has made me happy by giving me flowers," he expressed. "I know this day will be an important day for me because you have shown me love."

He appreciated the publication for its fact-based content that not only informs and enlightens the public but also calls out the ills in society.

"You give us good, truthful stories. I believe in The Standard. You tell us how things really are on the ground," said Nyaga, who purchased his copy along Kimathi Street. "Continue educating us like that.”

Another reader described the day as a deeply personal and reflective one.

For him, the kind and compassionate gesture reminded him of the people he "deeply cherishes in his life."

“It is an important day. I am very happy to have received this flower from The Standard because it shows me that the person who sold me the newspaper also values me," he said

He said he is celebrating his mother "because she raised me until I grew up and started my own family.”

The initiative, according to the company’s Marketing Manager, was a simple but meaningful gesture to honour readers who have supported the brand for over a century.

“On this Valentine’s Day, we decided to celebrate our readers, in a gesture of love to show our audiences who have stood with us, and who have made The Standard what it has been for over a century of its existence," he said.

He added: “The Standard as a brand will continue being the voice of the voiceless. We will continue to be bold with our reporting, stand with the oppressed, and be the voice of the voiceless in society. Happy Valentine’s Day and keep it The Standard."

Children at Kabarnet school for the deaf and blind had a special Valentine's Day yesterday after a visit by a team led by Gender, Culture, and Children Services Cabinet Secretary Hanna Cheptumo.

Cheptumo, Baringo governor Benjamin Cheboi, and well-wishers, including Eka Hotel, showered the blind and deaf children with flowers and special gifts through the Kabarnet 5km Charity Walk themed 'sharing love beyond sight and sound.'

Cheptumo said that despite their disabilities, the special needs children felt loved by society during Valentine's Day.

"We are showing love. It was put in place to visit the special needs children. Others are receiving flowers, and they can see them, but we decided to visit them so that they can feel," Cheptumo said.

The CS said that although special needs children receive government capitation, they require extra care apart from their teachers.

"We are donating money, diapers, and food, but we must give them our hearts. We encourage parents with special needs children to live with their children, but based on assessments, they are put under care," Cheptumo added.

Governor Cheboi called for additional funding to support special needs children and their education, saying capitation was inadequate.

Cheboi said management of special needs schools has been lamenting about delays in the release of capitation and called for more partners to support.

"It's Valentine's Day, and as Baringo residents, we are showing love to Kabarnet school for the deaf and blind.

He added, "Instead of loving only our families, we thought about special children. It would have looked like we don't love them on a special day."

Eka Hotel, in partnership with Standard Group Plc, supported the special needs school with Maize flour, Falcon rice, green grams, biscuits, and mango juice.

Eka Hotel's head of sales and marketing, Bennah Kilwake, said the visit to the special school demonstrated inclusion.

"We believe in inclusion, and we ensure everyone is included in our facility.

We want to consider them in our internships. We want to show love to the needy through support," she said.

Registrar of newly established Kabarnet University College, Dr. Jacob Yego, said the institution will continue supporting the special school.

In Kericho, at least 160 children from eight children’s homes and orphanages received foodstuffs, clothing, and other essential items, organised by well-wishers and Super-tricks Events Management.

The colourful event, dubbed Valentine Orphans Fun Day, was held in Kapsuser on the outskirts of Kericho town and brought together children, caregivers, and well-wishers for a day filled with entertainment, gifts, and shared meals.

Speaking during the occasion, Super-tricks Events Director Johmark Odhiambo Were said the initiative forms part of the company’s annual corporate social responsibility program.

“On Valentine’s Day, it is our custom to bring the orphans out of their usual environment at the children’s homes and shower them with love and treats, and allow them to have fun like other children from ordinary families,” said Were.

He noted that the company had partnered with various goods and service providers who chipped in to supply food, clothing, and other donations to make the day memorable for the children.

Rev. Joyce Tonui of the African Gospel Church (AGC) urged more members of society to come forward and support vulnerable children.

“That is one of God’s commandments that we look out for each other, especially those from whom we expect little in return,” she said.

Uphresia Bundi from Chamgaa Children’s Home appealed to Kericho residents to extend more support to orphaned children under their care.

“We are willing to take care of the orphans. What we want is for society to support us so that we can meet their needs,” she said.

Anubi Chepkurui, a 14-year-old orphan at Chamgaa Children’s Home, described the Valentine’s Day treat as a pleasant surprise.

“I have had rare fun today. I wish this kind of love would be extended to us every day. We also want to excel in life. We are calling for help to get books and pens,” she said.

In Kisumu, couples and groups organized charity events for the less fortunate.

For instance, at Obunga and Nyalenda slums, residents were treated to a charity bike ride and a luncheon to celebrate with the less fortunate.

The celebration was organized by Dewongima Community-Based Organisation (CBO), which brought together children from neighborhoods such as Nyalenda and Obunga for a charity bike ride and a Valentine's luncheon designed to show that love can be expressed through service and inclusion.

Organizers said the event targeted highly vulnerable families and children who are often left out of mainstream celebrations.

Dewongima CBO founder Irene Noka said the group deliberately branded the occasion as “Valentine for the Community” to emphasise collective care.

She explained that the goal was to remind vulnerable families that they are remembered and supported. According to her, the children were taken on a bike ride for fun and bonding, followed by a shared meal, symbolising unity and dignity. She noted that more than 100 children spent the day together, with the organisation continuing its tradition of standing with at-risk groups throughout the year.

Programs Manager Nick Oyoo said the Valentine outreach is part of the organization’s broader mission to uplift vulnerable children through consistent engagement and educational support.

He said beyond the fun activities and lunch, the event also focused on impact, with dozens of learners benefiting directly. During the celebration, 37 children received cheques to help pay school fees, particularly those in boarding schools, easing the burden on struggling families.

The charity bike ride was held around Dunga Beach before participants gathered for lunch at Raila Odinga Hall. Volunteers and partners cycled alongside the children, turning the ride into both a fundraiser and a visibility campaign for community support initiatives.

Andrew Han, a visitor from California, USA, who is traveling globally to study how bicycles can be used as tools for community empowerment, took part in the activities.

He said bicycles are practical and transformative, helping students who live far from school, improving access to healthcare, and supporting livelihoods. He described the Kisumu event as a powerful blend of fundraising and joy, noting that while money was being raised to support vulnerable students’ education, children were also making friends and enjoying the day through cycling.

The Valentine mood was also felt on the streets as The Standard Group shared flowers with its readers.

Samson Dan, a bus park worker and long-time reader, said he has followed the publication for decades because of its professionalism and objective reporting.

“I work here at the Kisumu bus park, and I have been reading the Standard for many years. I like how they report that they focus on objectivity and professionalism. I’m happy to be remembered today and given these flowers. I will take them home to my wife. I also appreciate how they cover current trends and political issues without bias,” he said.

Another reader, Ochieng Oduor, also praised the publication’s consistency and openness in reporting. “I started reading the Standard many years ago, and I have followed it to date. I value how transparent their reporting is and how they handle major headlines and public interest stories. That consistency keeps me reading,” he said.