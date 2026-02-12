Sifuna denies extortion claims

Audio By Vocalize

Nairobi Senator Edwin addressing the media after his removal as ODM’s SG on February 12, 2026, Nairobi. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has denied extortion claims made by the Council of Governors daring them to provide evidence.

According to Sifuna, the allegations are a well-coordinated war against him, warning of filing a defamation case over the claims.

“This this is a coordinated war against Edwin Sifuna, you people know me you have seen me at work the Kenyan public knows me those governors that are making those allegations.

“We will meet them in court because it is very defamatory for you to stand up and say I have extorted you, bring in the evidence for Kenyans to see,’’ he said.

Sifuna, who spoke on Thursday, a day after his ouster by the ODM’s National Executive Committee (NEC) as the party’s Secretary General, said he is ready to challenge any governor with bribery claims.

Sifuna is among four Senators accused by the Council of Governors (CoG) of extortion at the Senate’s County Public Accounts and Investment Committee (CPAIC)

The others are Homa Bay County Senator Moses Kajwang, Nandi’s Samson Cherarkey and Taita Taveta’s Mwaruma Johnes.

On Wednesday, CoG chairman and Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdulahi said that he has written to the Senate speaker, Amason Kingi, seeking an audience over the claims of extortion and harassment.

Abdulahi said that governors who were asked for bribery have evidence, and they will table the evidence before the speaker of the Senate and his team.

''The governors who are victims of the extortion in the Senate will table the evidence before the Speaker. For now, we are not naming them because we are giving room for negotiations," he said.

"It is not even a bribe. It is pure extortion. I turned down the committee's demand of Sh9 million, which led them to embarrass me during the session by asking irrelevant questions," said one governor on grounds of anonymity, that he was called by a senator demanding the bribe before the hearing session.