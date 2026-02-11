Study exposes gaps in SHA

Institute of Economic Affairs programme coordinator John Mutua addresses the press in Nairobi on governance, financing and equity concerns over SHA. [Collins Oduor, Standard]
The Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) has released findings from an analysis conducted between November 2025 and January 2026 on the Social Health Authority (SHA), showing a healthcare system that is not operating as it was envisaged.
