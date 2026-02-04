×
Religious leaders unite to safeguard children.

By Mike Kihaki | Feb. 4, 2026
Gender, Culture and Children Services CS Hanna Cheptumo [Centre] with religious leaders in displaying a handbook on Protecting and Safeguarding Children on February 4, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Major religious leaders have committed to protect children from violence,  abuse and neglect by signing the National Religious Leaders’ Declaration on Child Safeguarding. 

The collaboration between government, faith institutions and communities, aimed at ensuring every child grows up safe, protected and free from violence.

The declaration was signed during the first National Religious Leaders’ Summit on Child Safeguarding, convened by the Ministry of Gender, Culture and Children Services in partnership with the Inter-Religious Council of Kenya (IRCK) and UNICEF. 

The event brought together leaders from different faith traditions, recognising the influential role religion plays in shaping values and behaviour within communities.

The signing of the declaration coincided with the launch of a faith-based handbook titled Faith for Life: Protecting and Safeguarding Our Children. 

Dr F.S Abdalla of Religious Cordinating Body signs the National Religious Leaders’ Declaration on Child Safeguarding on February 4, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The handbook provides practical guidance to religious institutions on developing child-friendly policies, ensuring safe practices in places of worship and faith-run institutions, and promoting positive parenting approaches grounded in shared moral values.

Officials said the declaration and the handbook together represent a shift toward coordinated, values-driven leadership in addressing child protection challenges that persist despite strong legal frameworks.

Speaking at the summit, Cabinet Secretary for Gender Hanna Cheptumo described the initiative as a milestone in Kenya’s journey to end violence against children. 

“The Government of Kenya, led by the State Department of Child Services, is proud to support this initiative and reaffirms its commitment to working closely with faith actors, civil society, and all stakeholders to end violence against children, eliminate harmful practices and build communities where every child is valued, heard, and protected,” she said.

The CS noted that Kenya has made notable progress in child protection through legal and policy reforms, including Article 53 of the Constitution, the Children Act of 2022 and the ratification of international instruments such as the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. 

However, violence against children remains widespread, occurring in homes, schools, religious spaces and other institutions meant to offer care and protection.

"Religious leaders play a critical role in shaping values, guiding communities and protecting children. Today’s launch of the Faith for Life Handbook on Protecting and Safeguarding Children and the signing of a declaration by religious coordinating bodies strengthens the partnership between government and faith institutions in ending violence against children," she said.
"This initiative equips faith leaders with practical guidance to promote child-safe spaces, challenge harmful practices, and uphold the dignity and worth of every child."

Religious leaders are increasingly seen as critical agents of change due to their moral authority and extensive reach into communities across the country. IRCK Chair Sheikh Abdullahi Salat underscored this responsibility, citing teachings from major faith traditions. 

“Our faith traditions speak with one voice on the protection of children,” he said, quoting religious texts that emphasise mercy, responsibility and the duty to safeguard the young.

UNICEF welcomed the joint commitment, describing it as a catalyst for lasting change. Deputy Representative Mahboob Bajwa said the united stand by faith leaders sends a powerful message nationwide. 

“From the pulpit, mosque, temple and shrine, your words will reach millions of families and children. When religious leaders speak clearly and consistently against violence, hearts change and norms begin to shift in favour of our children,” he said.

