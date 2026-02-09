Standard Group, India forge strong media links

High Commissioner of India to Kenya Adarsh Swaika with Standard Group Acting CEO Chaacha Mwita during a courtesy visit when they discussed partnerships in digital media training in February 4, 2026 at Standard Group Headquarters, Nairobi. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

The Standard Group and the Indian High Commission will pursue closer collaboration to strengthen media engagement and people-to-people ties between Kenya and the Asian nation.

The understanding, reached during a courtesy call by India’s High Commissioner to Kenya, Dr Adarsh Swaika, focuses on enhancing coverage of events and initiatives that reflect the long-standing relations between Kenya and India, as well as exploring areas of mutual cooperation in media and cultural exchange.

Acting Standard Group Chief Executive Officer Chaacha Mwita said the organisation was keen to improve how it covers diplomatic and international affairs, noting the importance of informed and balanced reporting in strengthening bilateral relations.

Welcoming the envoy, Mwita pointed to the historical and social links between Kenya and India, saying generations of Kenyans of Indian origin had played a significant role in the country’s economic and social development. He also cited India’s strong tradition of press freedom, saying it resonated with the values of Standard Group and the broader media fraternity in Kenya.

Dr Swaika, who was accompanied by Rishabh Rewar, the Head of Political, Press and Information at the High Commission, said he had noted shared values within his first few months in office, particularly around democracy, freedom of expression and anti-colonial history.

The High Commissioner formally presented his credentials to President Ruto at State House, Nairobi, on December 1, 2025.

He said the media plays a critical role in helping citizens understand what governments and communities are doing, adding that accurate and sustained coverage helped deepen bilateral understanding.

“A lot is happening at different levels and it is through the media that people get to appreciate these engagements,” he said.

Dr Swaika noted that upcoming activities organised in collaboration with the High Commission in areas such as technology, innovation and artificial intelligence presented opportunities for greater visibility and public engagement, while also expressing interest in facilitating professional linkages between Kenyan and Indian media for capacity building.

Standard Group Acting Editor-in-Chief John Bundotich said the media house shared a historical connection with India, having been founded in 1902 as the African Standard by Alibhai Mulla Jeevanjee, an Indian merchant.

He said India’s rapid economic growth and global influence offered lessons and story opportunities for Kenyan media, particularly as conversations continue locally on development models and economic transformation.

Bundotich added that Indian entertainment and cultural content remained popular with Kenyan audiences, presenting further opportunities for collaboration across television, radio and digital platforms.

The engagement reflects growing interest on both sides in strengthening media-to-media and institutional ties as part of the broader Kenya–India relationship.