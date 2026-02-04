×
The Standard

Kenya and UK sign MoU to boost border security

By Ronald Kipruto | Feb. 4, 2026

UK Deputy High Commissioner and Development Director Diana Dalton and National Administration Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo. [MINA]

Kenya and the United Kingdom have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to strengthen joint efforts against cross-border threats and enhance security along Kenya’s borders.

The agreement aims to protect communities from transnational organised crime, including human trafficking and migrant smuggling, while improving border security cooperation.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Internal Security and National Administration Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the MOU marks a key step in promoting peace, stability, and socio-economic development in Kenya’s borderlands.

UK Deputy High Commissioner and Development Director Diana Dalton, on her part, said the partnership will focus on tackling organised crime and preventing the exploitation of vulnerable populations.

“The UK is proud to promote our partnership with Kenya through this landmark agreement on border security. Our renewed commitment to cooperation on border security will see us working together to tackle organised crime and prevent the exploitation of vulnerable people by unscrupulous and exploitative human traffickers,’’ she said

The implementation will be coordinated through Kenya’s national security architecture, led by the Ministry of Interior, with structured engagement of key partners.

The program will support early warning systems, intelligence sharing, protective security responses, and coordinated interventions to safeguard citizens.

The MOU follows President William Ruto’s visit to the UK in July last year, during which the two countries renewed and deepened their partnership for five more years. According to Omollo, the initial phase will prioritise Turkana, Mandera, Marsabit, Wajir, and Busia counties.

Last week, Kenya began discussions with the UK on a digital trade agreement, part of its plan to double trade with the UK to Sh680 billion by 2030. The government also intends to liberalise foreign ownership of insurance companies for UK investors by amending the Business Laws Act (2024) through the Business (Amendment) Laws Bill, 2026.

In November 2025, trade between Kenya and the UK surpassed Sh340 billion, driven by rising exports from both countries.

In the year ending September 2025, Kenya exported goods worth Sh63 billion and services worth Sh71.5 billion to the UK, while the UK exported goods worth Sh134.6 billion to Kenya, up from Sh124 billion in 2024.

