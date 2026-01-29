×
The Standard

From questionable credibility to bias, the shame of Judiciary being reduced to loyalty test

By David Odongo and Fred Kagonye | Jan. 29, 2026
President William Ruto presided over the swearing-in of the 15 newly-appointed judges of the Court of Appeal at State House Nairobi. [PCS]

A storm is brewing at the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) after a former senior official, two lawyers and a cross section of Kenyans demanded the resignation of Commissioner Isaac Ruto over alleged political bias, just as he is set to participate in next week's interviews for High Court and Environment and Land Court nominees.

The two formal complaint letters by JSC's former Vice-Chairperson and another letter by two lawyers were written to Chief Justice Martha Koome, demanding the immediate resignation of Commissioner Isaac Ruto over alleged breach of constitutional neutrality. However, to kick out a commissioner in the Judicial Service Commission, the petitioner needs to petition the National Assembly, laying out their allegations and grounds for removal.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

.

.

.

Digger Classified

