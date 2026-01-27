GBV taskforce proposes chemical castration for child sex offenders

TWG on Gender Based Violence led by Chairperson Nancy Baraza (centre) and Vice Sam Thenya(left) with National Gender and Equality Commission(NGEC) Chairperson Rehema Jaldesa(right) addressing the media during the Stakeholders Engagement meeting at KICC, Nairobi on April 4, 2025. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The Technical Working Group (TWG) on Gender-Based Violence has recommended amendments to the Sexual Offences Act, 2006, to introduce mandatory chemical castration for child sex offenders.

Speaking on NTV, the taskforce chairperson, Nancy Baraza, said the proposal was informed by the prevalence of sexual abuse against children in Kenya, including cases involving parents and guardians.

“Children, both boys and girls, are facing grave violations at the hands of people who are supposed to protect them,” said Baraza, noting that chemical castration would form part of the sentencing process for offenders.

“If you have a relative or individual repeatedly defiling a child, chemical castration reduces libido and helps protect the child,” she said, adding that the intervention would be accompanied by psychosocial support where necessary.

What is chemical castration?

Chemical castration is a medical intervention that suppresses the production of sex hormones and is administered through injections, implants, or oral medication. Its effects include a reduced libido and are reversible upon cessation of treatment.

Baraza noted that the treatment is continuous and effective only as long as it is administered, and that it remains reversible.

The proposal is not entirely new. A similar provision was included in a Bill sponsored by now Supreme Court Judge Njoki Ndung’u in 2006, but was later withdrawn amid controversy to allow the broader legislation to pass.

However, Baraza said the renewed proposal is narrowly targeted at offenders who commit sexual crimes against children, making it a necessary safeguard.

Beyond chemical castration, the taskforce has also proposed wide-ranging legal and policy reforms, including amendments to the Penal Code to define femicide as a distinct offence, separate from murder.

The group further recommends amending the Sexual Offences Act to bar survivors of gender-based violence from withdrawing cases once prosecution has begun, and to introduce a six-month timeline for the hearing and determination of GBV cases.

Other proposals include amendments to the Political Parties Act and the Elections Act to address gender-based violence during political processes, changes to the Prohibition of Female Genital Mutilation Act to fully criminalise the practice, and criminalising interference in GBV cases, including family- or clan-led settlements and coercion of survivors to withdraw complaints.

If adopted, Kenya would join countries including Poland, South Korea and Indonesia that have implemented chemical castration as a preventive measure for sexual offences.