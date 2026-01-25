CS Ruku claims Gachagua staged managed Othaya church chaos

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku (right) during a church service in Chuka, on January 25, 2026. [Phares Mutembei, Standard]

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku has accused former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of allegedly stage managing and sponsoring violence in church, for political mileage.

Mr Ruku who spoke after a church event in Chuka in Tharaka Nithi on Sunday claimed that Gachagua orchestrated the chaos in a bid to win sympathy and paint President William Ruto in bad light.

The PS was making reference to the chaos that rocked a church service attended by the former DP in Othaya, where police lobbed teargas, forcing people to scamper to safety.

Ruku who was accompanied by Chuka Igambang'ombe MP Patrick Munene and Tigania East's Mpuru Aburi claimed that Mr Gachagua had a tendency to move around with armed goons who cause chaos at rallies and church events, all with the aim of falsely accusing the Ruto administration of targeting him.

“This is the same pattern we witnessed during the Mbeere North by-election campaigns, where his goons attacked an innocent youth and broke his leg,” said the CS.

He claimed, “The youth, identified as Fredrick, sustained a broken leg during a church service at Karangare that the former Deputy President was attending with his goons.”

He advised Kenyans to shun claims by the former DP that the government was targeting the opposition leaders, claiming the chaos at Gachagua events were “well-organised schemes tailored to portray him as a victim, but were in fact schemes meant to incite Kenyans and cause disaffection against Ruto administration.”

Ruku affirmed that the national government will not sit back and watch acts of hooliganism and lawlessness, saying that churches must be accorded respect as sacred grounds.

He said a pattern of violence had been noted at Gachagua's events, saying such acts will not be tolerated because Kenya was a democratic nation that values peace.

The CS asked leaders to stop using youths to advance personal political interests through fear and chaos.

Mr Ruku, who has camped in the larger Meru (Meru and Tharaka Nithi) counties in recent months, said that the Mount Kenya region is supporting President Ruto's government, and will not allow to be split.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, he said, is the 'undisputed' Mount Kenya political leader, because he has provided a 'strong and effective leadership' for the region from within government.

The CS also accused Gachagua of attempts to set people in Mount Kenya against Prof Kindiki, and emphasized that Mt Kenya East and West were united politically for years, and there should be reciprocity and mutual respect.

Ruku maintained that the government remains firmly on course in delivering its development pledges.

Mr Munene echoed Ruku’s sentiments claiming that the chaos witnessed in Nyeri were “well-scripted drama” by the Gachagua camp.