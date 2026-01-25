Police probe chaos during church service attended by Gachagua in Othaya

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja. [File, Standard]

The National Police Service (NPS) has launched an investigation after a teargas canister was thrown into St. Peter's African Church of Kenya (ACK) in Witima, Othaya, on January 25.

The attack disrupted a service attended by several political figures, including Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua, who continues to allege government plots against his life.

The former deputy president has claimed multiple attempts have been made to silence him since his ouster in October 2024.

The incident occurred at approximately 11 a.m., with police reports indicating multiple vehicles were damaged within the church compound. No injuries were reported.

In a statement, Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja directed the Internal Affairs Unit to investigate the incident with urgency.

"The nature of this incident is totally unacceptable and has no place in this country," observed Kanja in a statement by Police Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga.

"Churches are sanctuaries and have nothing to do with political differences or violence of whatever form or shape. Those that shall be found to have perpetrated this callous disruption of the church service shall be dealt with firmly and swiftly as per the law," he added.

Earlier, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen condemned the attack, ordering police to accelerate investigations.

"Violence anywhere, and least of all in a place of worship, is unacceptable. The perpetrators will be brought to justice," noted Murkomen.

Gachagua has previously alleged a series of violent disruptions at his political gatherings since late December 2024.

He claimed officers had fired teargas and live bullets at his convoy in Sagana, Kirinyaga County, on January 10, forcing him to reroute.

His team received threatening messages warning him he would not leave certain areas alive, and an attack disrupted his wife’s prayer meeting at Kamukunji grounds in Nyeri on Jan. 18.

However, Kanja dismissed Gachagua's allegations, denying any government involvement in the incidents.

“As a service, we remain committed to ensuring that all forms of criminality are dealt with firmly while reaffirming our commitment to the safety and security of all Kenyans and restating the inviolability of the freedom of worship,” he explained.