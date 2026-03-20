×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Illegal riparian structures in Nairobi to be removed to prevent floods

By Pkemoi Ng'enoh | Mar. 20, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja addresses preparations to unblock drainage and remove buildings on riverbanks amid heavy rains. March 16, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard] 

Illegal structures sitting on riparian land in Nairobi will be demolished as part of the county's flood mitigation plan, Governor Johnson Sakaja has said.

Sakaja gave the directive on Thursday after an inspection exercise near the Westgate Mall, with the area experiencing significant floods during heavy rains.

“Here at Westgate, an entire river had been confined to a small culvert. We are reopening it to restore proper water flow,” he said.

The operation to remove illegal structures targets dismantling structures that have constricted waterways, including sections where rivers have been reduced to narrow culverts incapable of handling heavy water flow.

Already heavy machinery has been deployed along key river sections to clear debris, sludge, and remove illegal developments that have obstructed natural drainage.

The governor warned that all structures built along waterways will be removed without exception and urged affected residents and developers to vacate voluntarily ahead of enforcement.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja addresses preparations to unblock drainage and remove buildings on riverbanks amid heavy rains. March 16, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard] 

“This is not a one-off exercise. It is a sustained effort to reclaim our rivers and prevent further loss of life and property,” he said.

Several areas have been earmarked for enforcement, including Kirichwa in Kilimani, parts of Westlands, sections of the central business district, and downstream zones along the Nairobi River.

Another multi-agency team is clearing blocked drainage systems and undertaking urgent road repairs in flood-affected areas, with progress reports expected weekly.

Sakaja also called for public accountability, citing illegal dumping and non-compliance with approved building plans as major contributors to the flooding crisis.

“This is a shared responsibility that must be addressed,” he said, urging regulatory bodies such as the National Construction Authority to strengthen enforcement.

Nairobi Rivers Commission Commissioner Mumo Musuva confirmed that joint operations are ongoing along major river corridors.

“We are working from Kabete Dam through City Park to Mathare, clearing riparian zones and reclaiming encroached areas,” said Musuva.

He added that key sections in Westlands, Kirichwa, and the upper Nairobi River have been demarcated for restoration.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Riparian Land Nairobi County Flood Mitigation Plan Governor Sakaja
.

Latest Stories

Maize seed prices cut in State subsidy push
Maize seed prices cut in State subsidy push
Smart Harvest
By Osinde Obare
2 hrs ago
Ruto's varsity funding plan faces collapse under mounting pressure
Education
By Lewis Nyaundi
2 hrs ago
Illegal riparian structures in Nairobi to be removed to prevent floods
Nairobi
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

PS Omolo aide was the mastermind of Harambee House racket
By David Odongo 2 hrs ago
PS Omolo aide was the mastermind of Harambee House racket
Ruto's varsity funding plan faces collapse under mounting pressure
By Lewis Nyaundi 2 hrs ago
Ruto's varsity funding plan faces collapse under mounting pressure
Inactive phone numbers cannot be sold without user consent, rules court
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
Inactive phone numbers cannot be sold without user consent, rules court
Board acknowledges wrangles hurting Nairobi Hospital
By Okumu Modachi 2 hrs ago
Board acknowledges wrangles hurting Nairobi Hospital
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved