Illegal riparian structures in Nairobi to be removed to prevent floods

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Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja addresses preparations to unblock drainage and remove buildings on riverbanks amid heavy rains. March 16, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Illegal structures sitting on riparian land in Nairobi will be demolished as part of the county's flood mitigation plan, Governor Johnson Sakaja has said.

Sakaja gave the directive on Thursday after an inspection exercise near the Westgate Mall, with the area experiencing significant floods during heavy rains.

“Here at Westgate, an entire river had been confined to a small culvert. We are reopening it to restore proper water flow,” he said.

The operation to remove illegal structures targets dismantling structures that have constricted waterways, including sections where rivers have been reduced to narrow culverts incapable of handling heavy water flow.

Already heavy machinery has been deployed along key river sections to clear debris, sludge, and remove illegal developments that have obstructed natural drainage.

The governor warned that all structures built along waterways will be removed without exception and urged affected residents and developers to vacate voluntarily ahead of enforcement.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja addresses preparations to unblock drainage and remove buildings on riverbanks amid heavy rains. March 16, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

“This is not a one-off exercise. It is a sustained effort to reclaim our rivers and prevent further loss of life and property,” he said.

Several areas have been earmarked for enforcement, including Kirichwa in Kilimani, parts of Westlands, sections of the central business district, and downstream zones along the Nairobi River.

Another multi-agency team is clearing blocked drainage systems and undertaking urgent road repairs in flood-affected areas, with progress reports expected weekly.

Sakaja also called for public accountability, citing illegal dumping and non-compliance with approved building plans as major contributors to the flooding crisis.

“This is a shared responsibility that must be addressed,” he said, urging regulatory bodies such as the National Construction Authority to strengthen enforcement.

Nairobi Rivers Commission Commissioner Mumo Musuva confirmed that joint operations are ongoing along major river corridors.

“We are working from Kabete Dam through City Park to Mathare, clearing riparian zones and reclaiming encroached areas,” said Musuva.

He added that key sections in Westlands, Kirichwa, and the upper Nairobi River have been demarcated for restoration.