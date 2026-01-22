×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Read on the App
The Standard

German minister: Jobs offer open to qualified and skilled Kenyans

By Biketi Kikechi | Jan. 22, 2026
Germany Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs, H.E. Dr. Johann Wadephul. [Courtesy]

Welcome to Kenya Mr Minister Johann Wadephul. Kenya and Germany have had a longstanding relationship. What would you say is the status of that relationship? What brings you to Kenya at this time?

Kenya is one of Germany’s key partners in Africa – politically, economically and strategically. Our relationship is, long-standing, based on trust, and working for concrete results. With my visit I want to underline that East Africa is becoming more central to global stability, growth and climate policy. In a more fragmented world, we want to deepen partnerships based on shared interests, mutual respect and real long-term cooperation. And we see huge potential to deepen our economic cooperation.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Johann Wadephul Kenya-German Relations Labour Migration Policy Skilled Jobs
.

Latest Stories

Trump halts WHO funding, recalls staff
Trump halts WHO funding, recalls staff
World
By Esther Nyambura
3 hrs ago
JSC's transparency during job interviews is commendable
Opinion
By Ndong Evance
3 hrs ago
Dissolving and reconstituting UN is the only structural alternative
Opinion
By Juliette McIntyre and Tamsin Phillipa Paige
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Return to Sender: Court throws out Ruto's more than 20 illegal advisers
By Kamau Muthoni 3 hrs ago
Return to Sender: Court throws out Ruto's more than 20 illegal advisers
State orders principals to admit all Grade 10 learners without fees
By Lewis Nyaundi 3 hrs ago
State orders principals to admit all Grade 10 learners without fees
Uhuru shakes up Jubilee Party leadership
By Josphat Thiong’o 3 hrs ago
Uhuru shakes up Jubilee Party leadership
Police brutality: Victims, their families agonise as culprits continue killing
By Nancy Gitonga 3 hrs ago
Police brutality: Victims, their families agonise as culprits continue killing
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved