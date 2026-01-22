German minister: Jobs offer open to qualified and skilled Kenyans

Germany Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs, H.E. Dr. Johann Wadephul. [Courtesy]

Welcome to Kenya Mr Minister Johann Wadephul. Kenya and Germany have had a longstanding relationship. What would you say is the status of that relationship? What brings you to Kenya at this time?

Kenya is one of Germany’s key partners in Africa – politically, economically and strategically. Our relationship is, long-standing, based on trust, and working for concrete results. With my visit I want to underline that East Africa is becoming more central to global stability, growth and climate policy. In a more fragmented world, we want to deepen partnerships based on shared interests, mutual respect and real long-term cooperation. And we see huge potential to deepen our economic cooperation.