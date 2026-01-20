Duo killed, two rangers go missing in Kakamega sand harvesting row

Police in Kakamega are looking for two forest rangers after an incident that left two members of the public dead during a mission to arrest illegal sand harvesters.

According to police, the rangers intercepted a tractor transporting sand when they were attacked by members of the public who pelted them with stones.

In self-defense, the rangers fired, fatally shooting Godfrey Muyonga and Benedict Isiakali in the chest.

Albert Shibekere was shot in the left thigh and admitted to Kakamega General Hospital while the bodies of Muyonga and Isiakali remain at the hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem.

One of the rangers was rescued with injuries to his legs and a motorcycle used in the operation was torched.

Meanwhile, in Nairobi County, Leonard Muthee, a licensed firearm holder, was attacked and robbed of his pistol, a Sarsilmaz make, serial number 1102-17BV053008, loaded with 15 rounds of 9 mm ammunition.

Police said Muthee was walking home near Kwa Mchanga when two men confronted him, took the firearm, and fled on foot toward Kangundo Road.

CCTV footage has been collected for investigation.

Elsewhere in Migori County, police are searching for several students from Kanyawanga High School who sneaked out of the school after going on a rampage around 9 p.m.

The students, who were on evening preps, protested poor results, claiming the principal was not doing enough to improve the school’s performance and image.

They allegedly set several buildings on fire, which were extinguished by police with help from the public.

The value of the destroyed property is yet to be determined. Kirinyaga County police also arrested three 17-year-old Form Four students from Kianyaga Boys High School following a suspected arson incident.

The minors were booked at Kianyaga Police Station awaiting court arraignment.

In Nyamira County, two police officers from Sengera Station were injured while responding to a commotion at the Morako bodaboda stage.

Officers found operators allegedly assaulting officials from Mogo Company, who were attempting to recover a motorcycle. Police Constable Dickens Odero lost four teeth while Constable Rama Mikal sustained injuries to his right hand.

Both were treated at Manga Sub County Hospital and three suspects were arrested for arraignment.

Authorities in Wajir County arrested three Ethiopian nationals, Abdi Mohammed, 20, Mohammed Ali, 20, and Mircha Korow, 27, in Bute town.

The trio is set for arraignment at Moyale Law Courts on Tuesday, January 20.