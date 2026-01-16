Ruto meets Dawoodi Bohra community, pledges strengthened partnership

President William Ruto during an official visit to the Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Nairobi campus and a meeting with the Dawoodi Bohra community in Karen, Nairobi County. [PCS]

President William Ruto has commended the Dawoodi Bohra community for its contribution to Kenya’s transformation.

The President cited their contribution to the housing, healthcare and education sectors, saying his administration is looking forward to a strengthened and sustained partnership to advance Kenya’s ambitious plan to attain first-world status.

“Your Holiness, as we embark on the journey to take Kenya to first-world status, we seek your partnership, your support and your prayers. We are confident that with your partnership and support, and as we build synergy across the nation, we will be able to transform our nation,” he said.

He spoke on Friday during an official visit to the Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Nairobi campus and a meeting with the Dawoodi Bohra community in Karen, Nairobi County.

Present were His Holiness Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, Shahzada (Prince) Qaidjoher Ezzuddin, the rector of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah, and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

Others were Cabinet Secretaries Julius Ogamba (Education) and Aden Duale (Health), and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, among other leaders.

The President said the government is investing in an ambitious infrastructure development plan, including the generation of 10,000 megawatts of energy to power industries, the construction of 30,500km of roads, including 2,500km of dual carriageways, a modern airport, and a transformed health sector.

“As of now, we are building 6,000km of road,” he said.

He called on the community, through the Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Nairobi campus, to support Kenya’s plan to develop the highest calibre of human capital needed to transform the country into a first-world economy.

The President said Kenya is committed to transforming the education sector, including increasing the education budget and forging a student funding model that ensures that institutions of higher learning are sustainable.

President Ruto explained that the government has placed education at the centre of its transformation agenda, projecting that 60 per cent of learners will acquire skills in science, technology, engineering and mathematics that will help train a workforce to drive the country’s transformation.

The President also commended members of the Dawoodi Bohra community for their partnernship with the government in the development of the Affordable Housing Programme across the country.

“Affordable housing is not just about houses; it's about jobs, dignity and transforming the lives of those who live in neighbourhoods that have no water, sanitation, electricity and roads,” he said.

He also appreciated the community's hospitals that support the country’s universal health coverage programme and work closely with the Social Health Authority to ensure medical care is affordable and accessible to the majority of citizens.

“The Government of Kenya welcomes the continued engagement of the Dawoodi Bohra community, not just as donors, but as partners in building a healthier, more productive, and more cohesive nation,” he said.

President Ruto noted that Kenya can learn from the Dawoodi Bohra community the value of patience over haste, planning over ad hoc action, and building institutions that endure rather than merely impress.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Mudavadi noted that Kenya and the Bohra community enjoy cordial and long-standing relations dating back to the 1870s.

He said the Bohra community continues to make a significant contribution to Kenya's economy while promoting unity, philanthropy and peace.

He explained that Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah is a testament to the community’s commitment to empowering individuals and strengthening communities through education.

Education Cabinet Secretary Ogamba said the government values the partnership with Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah, noting that the institution resonates with Kenya’s educational ambitions.

“We look forward to strengthening and deepening our collaboration in nurturing generations that will serve Kenya and the world with knowledge, integrity and purpose,” he said.

His Eminence Ezzuddin said the Dawoodi Bohra community is committed to Kenya’s agenda, anchored on enhancing agricultural production, skills development, infrastructure development, employment and dignity for every citizen.

“The entire Dawoodi Bohra community of Kenya stands ready to support this national mission,” he said.