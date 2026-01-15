×
The Standard

KWS ranger kills police officer, self over Christmas goat row

By Fred Kagonye | Jan. 15, 2026

A Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) ranger on Wednesday, January 14, shot dead a police officer, injured another, and a motorcycle rider before turning his gun on self-following a dispute over a Christmas goat gift in Kwale County.

According to police report, John Ndichu, 31, opened fire after Police Constable Stanley Karithi questioned him about goats allegedly given by a rancher for the festive season.

Ndichu and his colleague Eric Mugambi, both from Kilibasi KWS Camp, encountered Karithi and Constable Farah Ali as the two police officers were questioning motorcycle rider Salim Mwandoro over charcoal transportation near Nyango village.

The four started a conversation and that is when Karithi asked Ndichu about the goats.

The police officers believed Ndichu received the goats on behalf of Kilibasi Police Station but failed to deliver them.

Police said Ndichu became enraged and fired his rifle, shooting Karithi four times in the chest. Karithi died at the scene.

Ali sustained a gunshot wound to the right side of his ribs and was taken to Voi Sub County Hospital in serious condition.

Ndichu then shot Mwandoro on the right side before firing six shots through his own chin. Mwandoro was rushed to Mariakani Hospital while Ndichu died at the scene.

The bodies were removed to Voi Mortuary.

Elsewhere, in Nairobi County, an Eritrean national receiving home care for lung cancer died at her Karen residence.

Kisanet Tekle reported her grandmother's death to Kibra Police Station. The deceased had been receiving treatment at Aga Khan Hospital before dying at home, a police report shows.

Detectives who visited the home found the body in bed with a visible swollen lump on the left arm.

In Bomet County, an eight-year-old pupil allegedly set fire to his school's dormitory after being re-admitted to an institution he did not want to attend.

The grade four student was reportedly unhappy after being brought back following a transfer to another school within the county, a police report shows.

The Wednesday fire destroyed part of the dormitory housing 40 pupils. Bedding and personal belongings were lost but no injuries were reported.

All 375 pupils were accounted for.

Police documented the scene but have not yet determined the value of destroyed property.

The boy was placed under protection.

Irony of spending billions in top seat campaigns to earn millions
Kenya trade strategy with Iran at crossroad over Trump's warning
It'd be counterproductive for State to ditch private advocates
NYS III Bombshell: Probe shows suppliers' false claims of Sh6.2b
By Nancy Gitonga 57 mins ago
By Nancy Gitonga 57 mins ago
How pending text book bills could mar Grade 10 transition
By Esther Dianah 57 mins ago
LSK sues AG and Health ministry over Sh209b data deal with US
By Kamau Muthoni 57 mins ago
By Kamau Muthoni 57 mins ago
How KQ's fortunes sank, and a pilot's rescue plan
By Edward Indakwa and David Odongo 57 mins ago
