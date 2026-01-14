×
Mother, two children die in suspected murder-suicide in Nyamira

By Mate Tongola | Jan. 14, 2026
In a separate incident in Nairobi, a woman was carjacked along Ndwaru Road between Waithaka and Kabete.

Police in Manga Sub-County, Nyamira County, are investigating a suspected murder-suicide after a 25-year-old woman and her two young children were found dead in Isicha village.

The woman, identified as Eunice Nyamechi Omwenga, is believed to have prepared her children, an eight-year-old girl and a five-year-old boy, for school at around 7am before leaving home under the pretext of escorting them to Irianyi Primary School.

However, investigators say she diverted into a nearby thicket where she allegedly poisoned the children before taking her own life using the same substance. The bodies were discovered lying at the scene, with white foam oozing from their mouths.

Police recovered a colourless 300ml bottle branded “Club Passion,” suspected to have contained the poison. The bodies were moved to a local mortuary as investigations continue to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The victim, identified as Grace Muthoni, told police she was flagged down near her gate by three people riding a motorcycle, one of whom was holding what appeared to be her car’s front number plate.

When she lowered her driver’s window, the suspects allegedly threatened her with an object resembling a pistol and ordered her to move to the back seat. One of the assailants then drove off with the vehicle while she was still inside.

She was later abandoned in Kajiado after being robbed of her mobile phone and other valuables. Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects.

Meanwhile, in Kwale County, a Kenya Police Service (KPS) officer and a Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) ranger were killed in a shooting incident along the Nyango–Kilibasi road in Kinango Sub-County.

According to police, two KPS officers attached to Kilibasi Police Post, Stanley Karithi and Aftin Farah Ali, were riding a motorcycle when they encountered two KWS rangers from Kilibasi KWS Camp, John Ndichu and Eric Mugambi, who were also on a motorcycle.

The officers had reportedly stopped a charcoal-laden motorcycle ridden by Salim Mwandoro when a conversation ensued between PC Karithi and Ranger Ndichu.

The discussion allegedly escalated after Karithi questioned Ndichu over goats said to have been given to him by a rancher during the festive season.

Police say Ranger Ndichu became agitated and opened fire using an AK-47 rifle, fatally shooting PC Karithi.

Aftin sustained a gunshot wound to the ribs and was rushed to Voi Hospital in serious condition, while the motorcycle rider was also shot and taken to Mariakani Hospital.

After the shooting, Ranger Ndichu reportedly turned the firearm on himself, shooting himself under the chin and dying at the scene. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

