Kajiado inferno leaves grade 3 pupil in critical condition, eight others hospitalised

A grade three pupil and eight others are in critical condition following an inferno at Winners Day and Boarding School in Kimana, Kajiado County.

According to a police report seen by The Standard, the cause of the incident that happened on Tuesday, January 14, at night is not yet known.

The matron of the school told police that on Monday night she put the pupils to sleep, locked the dormitory from outside and went to bed.

Around 10 p.m., she was woken by screams from the pupils and saw the inferno in the boys’ dormitory located on the first floor of the administration block.

The dormitory housed 29 pupils from grades three to seven.

The matron said she helped the pupils escape the facility with assistance from members of the public.

The nine pupils are hospitalized at Kimana Ultra Care Hospital. All others were accounted for, and parents were allowed to pick up their children.

Elsewhere in Marsabit County, an attack by suspected bandits from neighbouring Ethiopia left six people dead and eight others seriously injured.

According to police, the attack took place in the newly created Illeret Sub County and was carried out by armed bandits believed to be from Ethiopia’s Hamar community.

The attackers ambushed El-Anybura, located on the border between the two countries, allegedly shot indiscriminately, stole 500 cows and 1,400 goats, and left several others dead from gunshot wounds.

The victims are Lochilil Titiye, 23, Namine Ar, 21, Kute Aska, 30, Aspaite Ake, 27, Yarpua Lotirelwa, 24, and Chatha Nyokoryo, 19.

Police verified four deaths, while two others are said to have been buried in line with Islamic practices.

The injured, including three teenagers, were taken to Bubua Health Centre and are nursing gunshot wounds to their arms, legs and torsos.

Law enforcement agencies from Kenya and Ethiopia are working to contain the situation.

In Tana River County, a business deal nearly turned deadly after 20-year-old Said Muhamud was shot three times in the chest, right hand and left leg by his customer, Ibrahim Daud.

Police said Muhamud had sold Daud a camel for Sh95,000, which later turned out to have been stolen. Muhamud went to claim the camel from Daud, who went to Muhamud seeking a refund. An argument allegedly ensued.

Police said Daud returned home, armed himself with an AK-47 rifle, shot Muhamud and fled.

The victim was rushed to Garissa Referral Hospital, where he is in critical condition.