×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Read on the App
The Standard

KRA intercepts 5000 litres of illicit ethanol near Nairobi's SGR corridor

By Esther Nyambura | Jan. 10, 2026
KRA intercepts 5,000 litres of illicit ethanol near Nairobi’s SGR corridor. [Courtesy]

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has intercepted 5,000 litres of suspected illicit ethanol valued at Sh16.26 million near the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) corridor in Nairobi.

In a statement issued on Saturday, January 10, KRA said the operation was carried out after officers received an intelligence tip-off indicating that lorries suspected to be transporting ethanol had been spotted within a yard near the SGR corridor.

“Upon arrival at the location, the officers found that the lorries had already departed. However, they recovered the illicit ethanol which had been offloaded and stored within the yard,” read the statement.

The operation led to the seizure of 20 drums of illicit ethanol, each with a capacity of 250 litres, amounting to a total of 5,000 litres. A Toyota Fielder, suspected to have been used by the owners of the illicit product, was also recovered at the scene.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

According to the authority, the vehicle was found fitted with gadgets believed to be tracking system jammers.

The seized goods and the motor vehicle have since been detained at a KRA warehouse as investigations continue.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Illicit Ethanol Drug Trafficking KRA
.

Latest Stories

Why Venezuela became pawn in Trump's global power play era
Why Venezuela became pawn in Trump's global power play era
Macharia Munene
By Macharia Munene
3 hrs ago
China, Russia sway pushing Trump to alter world order
Barrack Muluka
By Barrack Muluka
3 hrs ago
Why Kenya's zero-tariff deal with China is up in the air
Business
By Brian Ngugi
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

KCPE stars shine brightly, maintain top scores in KCSE four years later
By Standard Team 3 hrs ago
KCPE stars shine brightly, maintain top scores in KCSE four years later
Gachagua shadow looms as UDA holds party polls
By Ndung’u Gachane 3 hrs ago
Gachagua shadow looms as UDA holds party polls
Where is Stella Taraja? A teacher allegedly taken from her house in Saudi Arabia
By Emmanuel Kipchumba 3 hrs ago
Where is Stella Taraja? A teacher allegedly taken from her house in Saudi Arabia
China, Russia sway pushing Trump to alter world order
By Barrack Muluka 3 hrs ago
China, Russia sway pushing Trump to alter world order
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved