A section of ODM founder members woo Ruto to rejoin the party

The Orange Democratic Movement founder members,led by former Makadara MP Reuben Ndolo, address the media in Nairobi on Thursday,January 8,2025 [Benard Orwongo,Standard]

A section of the founding members of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has wooed President William Ruto to rejoin the political outfit.

Speaking during a press briefing on Thursday in Nairobi, the group led by former Makadara Member of Parliament Ruben Ndolo, urged the Head of State to make an about-turn and join the list of those who have shown interest in contesting for presidency in the 2027 polls on the ODM party ticket.

"ODM cannot fold to join another party. It's him (the president) who should fold his party and join ODM," he said, insisting on having Ruto undergo nomination should he consider joining ODM.

This comes days after the party leader Oburu Odinga declared his interest in running for the country's top seat if the party goes to the polls "alone."

"I would like to clarify that our party already has a presidential candidate. Our party constitution says that it is the party leader. I am the party leader and thus the candidate if ODM decides to go it alone,” said Oburu in his New Year's message on January 1.

Ndolo insisted that the party should have a presidential candidate in the upcoming general elections.

"We want ODM to have a presidential candidate and the flagbearer selected through fair nominations," he said, calling for tolerance of divergent opinions in the party.

"When someone says two-term and another one-term. What is the problem?" he posed, referring to the two factions that have emerged in the party, with one promoting the reelection of President Ruto and another calling for his ouster.

"We want to condemn the division talks in the party. Let us come together. We can resolve the feuds internally as a family," Machavha Majembe Gumo said, a founder member of the Orange party.

This also comes against the backdrop of unity calls in the party by Idah Odinga.

Speaking while honouring Raila’s long political journey on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, Ida called for dialogue among the party leaders, urging them to resolve their differences through consultation rather than public confrontation.