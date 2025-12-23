Battle of the malls: Nairobi lights up for the festive season

Christmas decorations at the Malls. [Courtesy]

As 2025 draws to a close, Nairobi’s shopping malls transform into arenas of creativity where lights sparkle brighter, music feels warmer, and every corner tells a story of celebration.

This season, malls are competing to become the ultimate festive destination, turning shopping into an experience of wonder and joy.

Imaara Shopping Mall

Days after its Christmas tree lighting, Imaara Shopping Mall on Mombasa Road glows with holiday cheer.

Twinkling LED lights greet visitors at the entrance, leading to a towering Christmas tree adorned with ornaments, ribbons, and glowing baubles.

Every corner offers a photo-worthy setup, while a playlist of holiday classics makes the mall feel like a festive wonderland.

Kenyan influencers have helped showcase the mall as a hub for shopping and experience.

Runda Mall

Runda Mall along Kiambu Road embraces the season with twinkling lights, festive decor, and winter-inspired displays.

Daytime visitors enjoy a cozy, magical atmosphere, while night-time lights transform the mall into a whimsical backdrop perfect for family photos.

Two Rivers Mall

One of the county’s largest malls, Two Rivers dazzles with oversized Christmas trees, extensive lighting displays, and festive photo spots along its corridors.

Seasonal decor turns the mall into a holiday wonderland, inviting families to capture memories amid the lights.

Capital Centre

Capital Centre on Mombasa Road keeps things intimate with bright lights, festive banners, and community-focused holiday events like pop-up markets and craft fairs.

The mall emphasizes family-friendly experiences over elaborate decorations, combining shopping with local engagement.

Sarit Centre

Sarit Centre in Westlands maintains its holiday magic with bright lighting, Nativity scenes, and themed decorations celebrating the Christmas story.

The mall blends festive visuals with activities that make every visit joyful and memorable.

Garden City

Known for its airy architecture and green spaces, Garden City in Kasarani adds festive lights, Santa meet-and-greets, and whimsical props that brighten central areas and corridors.

Vibrant signage and photo spots make it a preferred destination for families seeking holiday cheer.

Yaya Centre

Yaya Centre embraces a “Christmas Magic” theme with mini trees lining the perimeter, hanging ornaments from floor to ceiling, and a huge tree adorned with silver, gold, and green baubles.

The mall’s interactive displays create warmth and a festive atmosphere for shoppers and diners alike.

From towering lights at Imaara to cozy displays at Capital, Nairobi’s malls are competing to create memorable experiences that encourage families to visit, take photos, and share moments online.

Which mall, according to you, captures the spirit of the season best?