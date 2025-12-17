×
Tributes pour in for Mohammed Ibrahim

By Ronald Kipruto | Dec. 17, 2025

Chief Justice Martha Koome (centre) shakes hands with, Justice Mohamed Ibrahim after he was sworn in at the Supreme Court building on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Looking on is Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu. [Collins Kweyu, standard]

The late Supreme Court Judge Mohammed Ibrahim has been eulogized as a thoughtful and steady voice in matters of judicial governance.

Ibrahim, 69, who passed away on Tuesday evening after a long illness, has been described as a team player who firmly believed in judicial independence and accountability.

‘’His contribution to the work of the Commission helped reinforce public confidence in the judiciary and safeguard its constitutional mandate during period of intense public and political scrutiny, ‘’observed the CJ.

The Law Society President, Faith Odhiambo, has remembered Ibrahim as a towering pillar of inspiration to all who dared to dream and served in the bench with unparalleled grace and distinguished intellect.

‘’His rare calmness spoke of a man who fully understood the role of judicial authority as an opportunity to serve and the nuances of justice as a tool for maintaining social order. His passing on is a big loss to the Supreme Court, the Judiciary, and to the administration of Justice in Kenya,’’ noted Odhiambo.

Odhiambo noted that Justice Ibrahim stood out as an independent, astute voice of reason, saying his contributions to Kenya's Jurisprudence portrayed a great wealth of knowledge, depth of character, and dedication to advancing the law.

Ibrahim joined the Judiciary in 2003 as the Judge of the High Court of Kenya, where he served with distinction in various stations. He was the first Kenyan Somali to be admitted as an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya on January 11, 1983.

He later practiced at Messrs Waruhiu & Muite Advocates, where he was admitted as a partner in 1985.

According to reports, Judge Ibrahim was due to proceed on terminal leave ahead of his mandatory retirement on January 1, 2026, before his demise.

