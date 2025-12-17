Governor Nyaribo grilled over graft claims, economic crimes

Nyamira County Governor Amos Nyaribo before the Senate's CPAC committee Chaired by Moses Kajwang and Vice Jones Mwaruma to deliberate on the Auditor General's report for the county on the Financial Statements for FY 2023/2024. March 26th,2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo, on Wednesday, December 17, appeared before the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) for questioning over corruption and economic crimes.

The county chief is accused of illegally awarding a Sh382m tender for the construction of the Nyamira County Government offices, which was later allegedly paid in excess of the work completed.

He is also accused of Sh18m unauthorised self-payments allegedly concealed as ex gratia payment and house allowance reimbursement.

This follows search operations conducted in October 2025 targeting residences and offices of several county officials identified as persons of interest in the ongoing investigations.

“Today’s grilling follows simultaneous search operations conducted on 28th October 2025 in Nyamira, Kisii, and Nairobi Counties, targeting residences and offices of several county officials identified as persons of interest in the ongoing investigation,” the anti-graft agency said.

In October, EACC raided the homes and offices of Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo and four senior county officials, over the alleged irregular award of a Sh382 million tender for the construction of county offices.

The search was conducted at the governor’s homes in Nairobi, Kisii, and Nyamira, under a court-issued warrant

The officials identified as persons of interest include directors Lameck Machuki Nyariki (Housing and Physical Planning), Peris Mose (Roads and former head of procurement), and chief officers Asberth Maobe (Finance and Accounting Services) and Josphat Oruru (Roads, Transport and Public Works).

According to EACC, the officials are suspected of engaging in corruption and economic crimes by authorising inflated payments to Spentech Engineering Limited, the firm awarded the construction contract.

An audit further revealed that the funds paid were not proportional to the work done, prompting investigators to pursue accountability for the alleged loss of public funds.

Nyaribo is currently at the EACC Headquarters for questioning and statement recording.