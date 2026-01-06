Matiang'i defends Uhuru over attacks by top ODM leaders

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta with former Interior CS Fred Matiang'i during a grass root party members meeting at Thika Green Golf Resort on 7th November 2025. [Jubilee Party]

The Jubilee Party leadership has come to the defence of their Party Leader, former President Uhuru Kenyatta, against attacks from some supporters of the broad-based government.

The Party National Executive Committee, chaired by Deputy Party Leader Fred Matiang’i, expressed concern over what it described as sustained and coordinated attacks targeting Uhuru by a government-aligned faction within the ODM Party.

Addressing journalists in Nairobi after the meeting, Matiang’i called the attacks politically motivated, dishonest, and aimed at diverting attention from the failures of the current administration.

“The Jubilee Party is clear: these attacks against former President Uhuru Kenyatta are attempts to create a scapegoat for a government that has lost public confidence. Those invoking our leader’s name should stop,” Matiang’i said.

He cited rampant corruption, economic decline, punitive taxation and incompetence as reasons for the government’s unpopularity, accusing its allies of resorting to propaganda and character assassination instead of accountability.

Matiangi added that Jubilee is reorganising, rebuilding and reclaiming its place in country’s political future through nationwide membership drives and transparent engagement with aspirants. He questioned why a promised commission of inquiry into state capture has not been formed.

“We will form strategic alliances with progressive parties, civil society and Kenyans of goodwill to reclaim good governance and the rule of law,” he said.

Jubilee Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni noted that Uhuru fully supported the late Raila Odinga in the 2022 elections, contrasting this with ODM faction members who prioritize power over principle. He emphasized that Kenyans are politically aware and will not fall for fabricated narratives.

Kioni also criticised National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohammed for raising concerns publicly instead of approaching Uhuru directly.

Former Murang’a Senator Kembi Gitura reminded that Jubilee worked well with ODM under the Azimio Coalition.

Speaking at the burial of former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo, Uhuru warned ODM leaders against invoking his name in party affairs. [Edwin Nyarangi]



ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna later apologized to Uhuru, saying some party members had insulted him despite his efforts to secure a win for Raila Odinga in the last election.