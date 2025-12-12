Nyayo Stadium comes alive for Jamhuri Day fete

Thousands of Kenyans streamed into Nyayo Stadium during the 62nd Jamhuri Day.[PCS]

As early as 6am on Friday, thousands of Kenyans were streaming into Nyayo Stadium, hopeful that the 62nd Jamhuri Day speeches would offer encouragement amid the prevailing economic challenges.

Songs and dance filled the air, performed by bands including Maroon Commandos and Kayamba Africa. Some attendees, eager to shake off the morning chill, joined in with spirited jigs.

Hundreds of young Kenyans, dressed in the national flag colours of red, black, white and green, were positioned on opposite sides of the stadium, forming a striking visual of the national flag. They waved miniature flags and joined in the dancing.

A poignant moment came when the President called for a minute of silence in honour of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, though the gesture was barely observed as the crowd chanted the late leader’s name.

Entertainment highlights included local artists and choreographers performing energetic dances. The President and his team on the dais could not resist joining in, performing the ‘anguka nayo’ dance as well as Iyanii and Dufla’s ‘Donjo Maber’ song.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki energised the crowd with his newly coined slogans, ‘fire si fire’ and ‘noma si noma’, which he popularised while campaigning in the Mbeere North by-election.

The audience also erupted in support of Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja’s proposal to rename Talanta Stadium as Raila Odinga International Stadium. “We are urging the President that you rename the stadium to Raila Odinga International Stadium in honour of his departed soul. The voice of the people is the voice of God,” Sakaja said.

Dignitaries started streaming by 9am as the presidential dais started filling up with Members of Parliament, Cabinet Secretaries, judiciary officials led by Chief Justice Martha Koome, Speakers of both houses of parliaments and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja among others.

Foreign guests included Burundi Vice President Prosper Bazombanza, Uganda’s Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, ministers from Tanzania, Rwanda, United Arabs Emirates (UAE), Italy, and officials from the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA).

The President of Ghana, John Mahama, as chief guest, emphasised the importance of transparent, accountable leadership and unleashing youth creativity.

“We must show Pan-African solidarity with all members of the African diaspora…accept my personal condolences and the sympathy of all Ghanaians on the passing of a great statesman, Raila Odinga. Long live Kenya, long live Africa,” he said.