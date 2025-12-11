Jamhuri Day: Roads where traffic will be disrupted

The restrictions will run from 7am to 3pm on Friday, affecting key routes around the stadium. [Mate Tongola, Standard]

The National Police Service has announced temporary road closures and traffic diversions ahead of the 2025 Jamhuri Day celebrations set for December 12 at Nyayo National Stadium.

The restrictions will run from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Friday, affecting key routes around the stadium.

"The Aerodrome/Wakihuri Road and a section of the Nairobi Expressway between Capital Centre and Bunyala will be closed to motorists," NPS explained.

Drivers using Lang’ata Road will be diverted through the Madaraka Roundabout toward Lusaka Road.

"Vehicles on the Expressway from Westlands will be required to exit at Bunyala, while those from Mlolongo will exit at Capital Centre," NPS added.

Police say the measures are aimed at ensuring public safety and easing movement during the national celebrations.

They have urged motorists to cooperate with officers and adhere to traffic regulations, warning that stern action will be taken against violators.