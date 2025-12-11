How 2025 KJSEA candidates can check results

Ngara Girls students during a past national examination. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has released the first Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) results, replacing the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE), Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba announced Thursday.

The 1,130,587 Grade 9 learners who sat the inaugural KJSEA between October 27 and November 3 can access their results on the KNEC portal by entering their name and assessment number at www.kjsea.knec.ac.ke and submitting to view or print their scores.

Unlike the previous KCPE, the KJSEA does not rank schools or candidates nationally, focusing instead on competencies, skills development, and learners’ growth, said David.

Learners receive achievement levels (AL) from AL 1, representing one to ten per cent, to AL 8, representing 90 to 100 per cent, with corresponding points from one to eight, compared with the KCPE maximum of 500 marks across five subjects.

Results will guide placement into senior school pathways, with 60 per cent of placement based on strength across nine subjects, 20 per cent on school-based assessments from Grades 7 and 8 including projects, practicals, oral and written tasks, and 20 per cent on KJSEA scores.

The three senior school pathways are Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), Social Sciences, and Arts and Sports Science.

“KJSEA shifts focus from competition to recognising individual learners’ abilities and growth,” said David, noting the system will provide continuous feedback to improve learning.

During the announcement, Principal Secretary Julius Bitok expressed optimism about the 2025 KJSEA transition to senior school, saying the ministry is ready for a smooth transition.

"We expect 100 percent transition of all the students who have sat for the exams and the results are released today," Bitok said.

He also revealed that the ministry will incorporate a digital system to help in placing learners.

"We are going to use a digital system to place these students immediately and we are confident by next week all our learners will know which senior schools they have been placed," noted Bitok.

Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Teachers Service Commission Eveleen Mitei assured the country that teachers are ready and prepared to receive learners in senior school, adding that retooling of teachers is underway.

"I wish to assure the country that our teachers are ready and prepared to receive the Grade 10 learners in senior schools. Retooling of teachers for senior school is ongoing and once complete the teachers are ready to take up learners," she noted.