Ruto set to launch National Infrastructure Fund

President William Ruto is expected to unveil the National Infrastructure Fund later this week, outlining an ambitious plan to mobilise private-sector financing for major development projects across the country.

Speaking on Tuesday during the launch of the expanded Tsavo West Rhino Sanctuary in Ngulia, Taita Taveta County, the President said the fund is designed to attract up to six times more investment from private partners.

“For years, we have had many plans but lacked a strategy to fund them. We now have a new framework to make these plans a reality,” Ruto said.

The Head of State added that the fund will support the construction of 50 mega dams and 1,000 small and medium-sized dams to supply water for domestic use, livestock, wildlife, and irrigation.

He also detailed ongoing efforts to boost conservation, particularly for endangered black rhinos, adding that the government has expanded the Tsavo West Rhino Sanctuary to more than 3,200 square kilometres, making it the largest of its kind worldwide.

The older Ngulia sanctuary, he noted, covered only 92 square kilometres and had exceeded its capacity with nearly 150 rhinos.

Ruto said enhanced space, stronger security, improved genetics and lower population density will help accelerate black rhino population growth from the current 5 per cent to 8 per cent annually.

Kenya aims to raise its national herd to 1,450 rhinos by 2030 and 2,000 by 2037.

He added that Kenya is conducting one of the world’s largest rhino monitoring and tagging exercises and has invested $4.7 million (KSh606 million) in advanced surveillance systems for Tsavo. More than 250km of upgraded fencing has also been completed.

The President emphasised that conservation must benefit local communities, saying the sanctuary is already creating jobs in security, monitoring, fencing, road construction and logistics. By 2030, the project is expected to create more than 18,000 jobs and generate over $45 million (Sh5.8 billion) in conservancy and tourism revenue.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano described the launch as a milestone of global significance, adding that it coincides with Jamhuri Day Celebrations Week, themed “Tourism, Wildlife and MICE”.

Taita-Taveta Governor Andrew Mwadime welcomed public-private partnerships to address the county’s water challenges, saying they would ease pressure on communities affected by wildlife searching for water.

Kenya Wildlife Service Director-General Erustus Kanga said reforms initiated under President Ruto, including hiring 1,500 officers and revising conservation fees, had strengthened the agency’s financial position.

“With current tourism trends, KWS will not require funding from the National Treasury,” he said.

Ambassador Monica Juma, former US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman, and several MPs attended the event.