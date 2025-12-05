MPs want DNA used to trace UK soldiers with Kenyan children

BATUK soldiers during thanksgiving service in Nanyuki. [File, Standard]

MPs have called for the collection of DNA data of all children fathered by soldiers of the British Army Training Unit, Kenya (Batuk).

The National Assembly wants the samples forwarded to the UK for matching with banked specimens of their fathers.

The demands were raised as the MPs debated a Defense, Intelligence and Foreign Relations Committee report alleging sexual misconduct, decrimination and environmental destruction by Batuk soldiers.

The report ignited furious debate over oversight and accountability against the military unit, as members questioned whether existing mechanisms to monitor foreign troops in Kenya are adequate.

Adan Keynan (Eldas) pushed for the DNA matching, as his Mbita counterpart Millie Odhiambo urged Parliament not to be sympathetic to the soldiers and fight for the rights of Kenyans.

The British soldier’s training on the Kenyan soil have for decades attracted controversy, with the unit being accused of misconduct and rights abuses.

The committee’s 94- page report paints a disturbing picture of the alleged pattern of sexual abuse, including rape, assault, and the abandonment of children.

“In some cases, victims attempted to seek justice, initial police reports were made, but these cases were later mysteriously dropped or ‘settled’ without the victims’ involvement, leaving survivors without redress,” reads the report.

The plight of “fatherless” children was also highlighted. “In Doldol and other affected areas, dozens of children have been fathered by British soldiers who returned home, leaving behind single mothers facing stigma and financial hardship.”

Further, the team cited unethical and opaque compensation practices.

“Many submissions revealed that Batuk has, on diverse occasions, failed to comply with court orders on compensation arising from accidents and environmental degradation linked to its activities,” it says, citing the assessment of Lisoka Lesasuyan’s injuries caused by an explosive left by the soldiers in the training fields.

The UK government has said Batuk had fully cooperated and submitted a detailed response addressing the issues raised by the committee. The UK High Commissioner to Kenya said their troops operate under strict codes of conduct and maintain close collaboration with Kenyan authorities, underscoring that the military takes allegations seriously.

“Where new allegations have come to light in the committee’s report, we stand ready to investigate those under our jurisdiction fully once evidence is provided. The UK highly values its defence relationship with Kenya, which delivers a broad programme of cooperation in training, education and capability development to counter shared security threats together.”